Proclamation to investigate irregularities in Covid-19 relief fund at advanced stage, says SIU

Azarrah Karrim
A volunteer for the grassroots charity, Hope for Vrededorp, hands over a warm meal to a child at a daily food distribution in the impoverished district of Vrededorp in Johannesburg as the country remains under lockdown.
A volunteer for the grassroots charity, Hope for Vrededorp, hands over a warm meal to a child at a daily food distribution in the impoverished district of Vrededorp in Johannesburg as the country remains under lockdown.
Marco Longari/AFP
  • The proclamation to authorise an investigation into allegations of corruption in Covid-19 relief funds is at an advanced stage, says the SIU.
  • The unit said the proclamation should be ready for Justice Minister Ronald Lamola by next week.
  • Once the minister has received it, he will then advise President Cyril Ramaphosa on a way forward.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says the proclamation to authorise an investigation into allegations of irregularities and corruption in Covid-19 relief funds is at an advanced stage.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, said it was being processed with urgency and should be submitted to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola next week.

He added that the SIU was working with the Department of Justice to ensure "the proclamation is comprehensive and in alignment with the law when it reaches the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services and ultimately the President of the Republic of South Africa".

Once the proclamation has been delivered to Lamola, he will then consider it and advise the president.

"We will keep the public updated about the developments in relation to this process. We would also request the public to be vigilant and report any corruption that they might be witnessing in their localities.

"It is only when we work together that we can win this battle against corruption," Kganyago said.

