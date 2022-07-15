Produce documents or withdraw defamation case against DA MP, SCA tells Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi

54m ago

Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi (Photo: Cebile Ntuli)
  • Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi will have to produce a number of documents to DA MP Emma Powell or withdraw her defamation suit. 
  • This after her appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal was unsuccessful. 
  • Mohlala-Mulaudzi had filed a R1.5 million defamation suit against Powell following a tweet. 

The suspended chief executive officer of the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, will have to hand over a number of documents to DA MP Emma Powell or withdraw her defamation case.     

This after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed her application this week.  

The PPRA was formerly known as Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB). 

In March 2021, the Western Cape High Court gave Mohlala-Mulaudzi 10 days to hand over documents, which includes all written complaints relating to her conduct as CEO from members of the board of directors, employees or any other person affiliated to the board, the minutes of every meeting of the board of directors of EAAB since her appointment as CEO and all written complaints related to her.

The court also ordered her to provide all her salary slips or proof of payment of board fees or any other fees or emoluments paid to her by the SABC while she was EAAB CEO.

Mohlala-Mulaudzi should also furnish all court papers on her action against Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw for defamation, arising from a letter Kula-Ameyaw wrote to Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu in October 2019, including the summons and particulars of the claim, plea, and any further pleadings.

Kula-Ameyaw reportedly painted a bleak picture of the state of affairs at the organisation since Mohlala-Mulaudzi took over.

News24 previously reported Mohlala-Mulaudzi had filed a R1.5 million defamation suit against Powell following a tweet, which suggested the CEO had gone "rogue".

The tweet read: "Today, a meeting between EAAB management and Nehawu shop stewards was terminated when increasingly rogue CEO Mohlala-Mulaudzi's husband/partner allegedly walked onto the state entity's premises and produced a firearm."

Powell admitted to posting the tweet, but said it was not defamatory, adding it was not published with malice but was for the public benefit.

She said at the time she contended the tweet might very well be described as accurate and fair, in that Mohlala-Mulaudzi received two salary payments from two governmental enterprises simultaneously.

In 2019, City Press reported Mohlala-Mulaudzi faced battles on multiple fronts with her colleagues, the public broadcaster and government, after questions were raised about her conduct.

Staff also accused her of bullying and arbitrary cutting benefits.

Contact us
Iab Logo