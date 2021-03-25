1h ago

add bookmark

Prof Koleka Mlisana takes reins as MAC Covid-19 co-chair, Abdool Karim to return to HIV research

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Professor Salim Abdool Karim. (Photo by Rajesh Jantilal/AFP)
Professor Salim Abdool Karim. (Photo by Rajesh Jantilal/AFP)
  • Professor Koleka Mlisana will replace Professor Salim Abdool Karim as the co-chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC).
  • Abdool Karim stepped down from the role a year after he was appointed as chair.
  • The move will allow Abdool Karim to focus on his research into HIV and innovation, the Ministry of Health has said.

Professor Koleka Mlisana will take the reins from Professor Salim Abdool Karim as the co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed that Abdool Karim had elected to step down and return to "the important work he was doing, particularly in HIV research and innovation, before his appointment" to the MAC.

"We therefore confirm that Professor Salim Abdool Karim has resigned from the MAC on Covid-19 with effect from 23 March 2021," the ministry said in the statement.

Abdool Karim chaired the MAC on Covid-19 for exactly one year.

"[Prof Abdool Karim] has become a trusted figure for so many South Africans who have grown accustomed to his singular ability of explaining complex scientific concepts in simple terms that all of us can understand," the statement read.

Professor Marian Jacobs will continue to serve as co-chairperson and will "hold the fort as co-chair of the MAC on Covid-19 for a few more months", said the ministry.

Jacobs assumed the position of co-chair in September.

"[Jacobs] has brought extensive experience and expertise in her role as co-chair of the MAC by harnessing a prolific career in public health and health business leadership spanning almost five decades. She has enriched the leadership of the MAC on Covid-19 and we are thankful for her commitment to serve despite having to continue engaging a robust career," said the ministry.

OPINION | Vaccine rollout: Our patience is running out Mr President

Mlisana is an incumbent of the MAC on Covid-19 as chair of the pathology/laboratory subcommittee. She also serves as a member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Antimicrobial Resistance.

Mlisana has held the position of Executive Manager of Academic Affairs, Research and Quality Assurance at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) since July 2018. She has been an active HIV/ AIDS researcher for over a decade, focusing on HIV prevention and pathogenesis, whilst working alongside Professor Abdool Karim at the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (Caprisa).

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthkoleka mlisanasalim abdool karimcoronavirus
Lottery
Ka-ching! Daily Lotto jackpot goes to 2 lucky players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 1397 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
13% - 450 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 1736 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.88
(-0.7)
GBP/ZAR
20.41
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.58
(-0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.32
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-1.0)
Gold
1,732.26
(-0.1)
Silver
24.91
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,171.39
(-0.1)
Brent Crude
64.41
(+6.0)
Palladium
2,644.60
(+0.3)
All Share
65,140
(-0.2)
Top 40
59,622
(-0.3)
Financial 15
11,967
(+0.3)
Industrial 25
85,968
(-0.7)
Resource 10
65,071
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo