Prof Mohammad Karaan, former Stellenbosch University dean, has died

Professor Mohammad Karaan, a former dean of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University (SU), has died, AgriSA has confirmed in a statement.

"AgriSA has learned with sadness and shock of Professor Mohammad Karaan's sudden passing due to Covid.

"We would like to express our deepest sympathy to his family friends, colleagues and institutions where he worked. May you find comfort in his legacy and humanity. He was indeed a well-loved and highly respected person," it said on Wednesday.

The federation of agricultural organisations said Karaan lived his passion for agriculture with conviction and that his contribution in many areas was invaluable.

According to the university, Karaan is an SU graduate. He obtained a BSc (Agric) degree in 1990, an MSc (Agric) in 1994, and a PhD (Agric) in 2006.

He also served as a commissioner on the National Planning Commission.

More to follow.