Prof van den Heever: 'Only concern is whether we have enough vaccines for expanded rollout'

Professor Alex van den Heever believes the only concern should be whether there are enough vaccines.

He says it is a "numbers game" at this point.

Much of the African continent's vaccine rollout has been put on hold because of a shortage of vaccines.

Professor Alex van den Heever, a health and social security expert, believes that, as South Africa moves to expand its Covid-19 vaccination rollout, procurement should be a concern.

"It was expected that we would see this rise (in vaccinations) because there will be teething problems initially, and so it is very likely that as more sites open up and people develop processes to make them more efficient, and they work out how to distribute the vaccines more effectively to these sites, we would see this improvement," said Van den Heever.

"The only concern going forward is whether or not we have enough vaccines to support the expanded rollout.

"Although we got this indication that we will get about 4.5 million Pfizer doses and 2.5 million Johnson & Johnson doses by the end of June... We don't really have any feedback on the Johnson & Johnson doses yet because this regulatory process is holding up the delivery of the first million or so doses from Johnson and Johnson."

He said the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines were "quite critical to achieving the target".

Van den Heever said, should the country be able to increase vaccinations to about 500 000-600 000 per day, it should be able to reach herd immunity (67%) within a year and 10 months.

"It's really a numbers game at this point, and probably the biggest constraint will be the actual delivery of vaccine doses to South Africa because I think we are going to start hitting those barriers the faster we get. I think that reaching 200 000 (vaccinations) a day is not improbable. I think we can get to those levels, but it probably won't be immediate, it might take a month or so," he said.

News24 reported the World Health Organisation in Africa had pleaded that nations with an excess supply of vaccines donate it to the Covax facility.

Much of the continent's vaccine rollout has been put on hold because of a shortage of vaccines. The Covax facility hit a snag when the Serum Institute of India announced they would stop exporting the AstraZeneca vaccine, in order to deal with their own country's rising numbers.

Van den Heever said vaccination sites needed to get to a point where they were able to accept walk-ins.



On Wednesday, News24 visited Alexandra Clinic, where healthcare workers urged the public to register for vaccinations, so as to decrease walk-ins.

Van den Heever said:

I think that we should ultimately be able to accommodate walk-ins; some sites are getting to a point where they have dealt with all the people who registered, and they are just quiet for the rest of the day, so what you want to do is make sure that you have vaccinated everybody as fast as possible.

"I think that what has happened is in this initial phase it's quite difficult for them to make supply and demand, so there is a stronger reliance on the online registration process, but essentially we do have to accommodate walk-ins," he said.

However, he still believes that registration is an important part of vaccination.

"You do want people on the system, so if they need to get their second dose, they can advise properly. They shouldn't be registering for a second dose...you need to be able to know who has got it, and you need to be able to give people verification of vaccination down the line, particularly if people are going to travel," he said.

"You also want to have a record of what vaccine you received, so if they start to develop the protocol more, you might come back for the AstraZeneca (vaccine), who are developing a new version to address the variants - and that potentially means it will be highly efficient against the variants they have been weak against at this point, and so will Pfizer.

"It's highly possible that, on the booster shots, we might get the booster shot from a vaccine you didn't receive before, a different version, so they are looking at mixing the vaccines as well as giving you an update booster shot if you have received," he added.