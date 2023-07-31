Professor Glenda Gray steps down as president of SA Medical Research Council

Professor Glenda Gray, who has served as the president and chief executive officer of the South African Medical Research Council, has stepped down.

Professor Glenda Gray has stepped down as the president and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), where she served for two terms.

The SAMRC said on Monday that, after her 10-year tenure, Gray would take up another role within the SAMRC next year.

"Throughout her leadership at the SAMRC, Professor Gray, alongside an exceptional senior executive team, has achieved significant milestones, including five consecutive clean audits, transformative grant funding initiatives that have greatly improved support for young scientists, black African scientists, and women, as well as the establishment of vital collaborations and partnerships that will advance scientific research," it said.

The chairperson of the SAMRC board, Professor Johnny Mahlangu, expressed gratitude for Gray's efforts in resource mobilisation, initiation and maintenance of collaborative research, and for her commitment to address transformation in medical science through various programmes. READ | 'NHI is a money Bill': Western Cape govt says SA needs free healthcare for all The SAMRC said Gray would leverage her extensive experience in her forthcoming full-time science role to deliver impactful scientific outcomes.

Her focus will be to research HIV vaccines and other areas of vaccinology to develop new vaccines that address pressing health challenges on the African continent.

Gray is also the chairperson of the research committee on Covid-19, in charge of bringing scientific evidence and experience to the Minister of Health and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

She intends to continue fostering partnerships with local and international collaborators to advance medical science and research in South Africa.

Reflecting on her transition, Gray expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the organisation and serve the country and scientific community with pride and respect.

The SAMRC said it would initiate the appointment of a new president and CEO, ensuring a seamless transition.