12m ago

add bookmark

Professor Lungile Pepeta to be accorded official provincial funeral after dying of Covid-19

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Professor Lungile Pepeta.
Professor Lungile Pepeta.
Roslyn Baatjies
  • Distinguished academic Professor Lungile Pepeta has been accorded an official provincial funeral by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • He will be buried on Wednesday in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape.
  • Pepeta who died from Covid-19 on Friday, was part of a 15-member panel advising the provincial government on Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded acclaimed paediatric cardiologist Professor Lungile Pepeta a special category two provincial funeral.

Pepeta will be laid to rest in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane in Bhisho on Tuesday.

Delivering his weekly address on the province's Covid-19 response at the Bhisho massacre memorial site, Mabuyane said: "We roped in Professor Pepeta to serve in our panel of experts on Covid-19 and this is where he was consistently providing valuable inputs passionately every week, so that we can make informed decisions.

READ | Frontline health workers' 'lives in danger because of poor quality PPE'

"We were still in the infancy stage of working together with him and other health experts to address healthcare provision challenges to ensure that post Covid-19, we have an improved healthcare system throughout our province."

Mabuyane described Pepeta as an extraordinary human being who did extraordinary work in his life.

Extraordinary

"That is why we applied to President Cyril Ramaphosa for him to accord Professor Pepeta a send-off befitting of his extraordinary deeds. The president has approved our request and Professor Pepeta will be buried under the ambit of a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 in Mbizana on Wednesday. Government is working closely with the family on logistics. May his servant soul rest in peace."

Pepeta, a Nelson Mandela University health sciences executive dean and chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), died of Covid-19 on Friday.

READ | Municipalities losing billions of rands during Covid-19 pandemic

News24 reported that Pepeta was a renowned paediatric cardiologist and, more recently, had helped spearhead the response to Covid-19.

Pepeta had been a member of the council since November 2017.

He was raised, studied and spent the bulk of his career in the Eastern Cape.

He was also the former head of the paediatric department and paediatric cardiology at Port Elizabeth Hospital.

He was also part of a 15-member panel of experts advising the provincial government on Covid-19.

Mabuyane lauded Pepeta saying through his work, they were able to transform the containment of the virus, which contributed to the 92% recovery rate and reduction of active cases in the province.

Nelson Mandela University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sibongile Muthwa, said Pepeta had joined the institution on 1 January 2017.

This was at a time when the vision for establishing a medical school, which offered an alternative educational model towards meeting the country's growing need for health professionals, was gaining momentum.

Related Links
Investigation launched at Tshwane hospital after doctor dies of Covid-19
Cape Town waiter dies after being dragged under car of suspected cellphone thieves
Father dies of hypoxia in makeshift parking lot facility at KwaZulu-Natal hospital
Read more on:
lungile pepetaport elizabethcoronavirus
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
29% - 786 votes
No I would not
25% - 671 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
46% - 1255 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

12h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.51
(+0.82)
ZAR/GBP
22.91
(+1.00)
ZAR/EUR
20.61
(+0.76)
ZAR/AUD
12.54
(+0.96)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.51)
Gold
1943.69
(-4.17)
Silver
27.05
(-6.92)
Platinum
958.00
(-2.68)
Brent Crude
44.95
(+1.33)
Palladium
2122.00
(-4.39)
All Share
57170.25
(+0.73)
Top 40
52840.61
(+0.77)
Financial 15
10202.16
(+3.07)
Industrial 25
75491.57
(+1.10)
Resource 10
58755.84
(-0.33)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo