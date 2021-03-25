Professor Salim Abdool Karim announces end of term as co-chair of Covid-19 advisory committee

Epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, has announced that his term as co-chairperson of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC), which has been advising the government, has come to an end.

His spokesperson, Smita Maharaj, confirmed to News24 that his term on the MAC had ended on Wednesday.

Speaking to SAfm during an interview on Thursday morning, Abdool Karim told host Stephen Grootes of the development.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to announce a replacement soon.

News24 has tried to contact the health department for comment. This will be added once received.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

