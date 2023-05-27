1h ago

Share

Prolonged load shedding: Residents in 'one of the darkest places in SA' call on president to assist

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Macassar residents are at their wits end with the vandalism at its power substation.
Macassar residents are at their wits end with the vandalism at its power substation.
Supplied
  • Macassar residents are up in arms due to prolonged load shedding in the suburb.
  • Load shedding, say residents, lasts much longer than the scheduled times. 
  • Eskom says it is because of ongoing vandalism. 

Frustrated Macassar residents in the Western Cape are hoping President Cyril Ramaphosa will intervene to solve the suburb's load shedding problems.

Because of failing Eskom infrastructure, Macassar's load shedding continues even after scheduled times.

Residents say Macassar has become one of the darkest places in country because the power fails to turn back on after a bout of load shedding.

The suburb only has one substation.

Residents have complained that, often, the electricity stays off for an entire day.

Residents are demanding "urgent intervention" to immediately end the area's extended power outages.

A local resident, Shaheen Waggie, said:

This is not normal. How are we supposed to live in [these] conditions? Electricity is a basic need. Our lives revolve around electricity, but here we are suffering.

He spoke of the plight of sickly residents, who are dependent on electricity to keep medical equipment going.

"We are in the dark, Mr President," Waggie said.

Another resident, Rosaline Booysen, said load shedding had affected her health. 

"I have asthma and use a nebuliser to open up my chest if it pulls tight. This prolonged load shedding is depressing - because I fear that, when my chest pulls tight, I won't be able to use the machine.

"There are others residents, with different health conditions, who also have machines they need to use, but cannot because of load shedding."

WATCH | 'We are frustrated': Macassar residents protest against power outages caused by cable theft

Gillian Daniels' husband is a quadriplegic, paralysed from his neck to his feet. 

"He has a specific bed and mattress that is designed for him and it requires electricity to keep him comfortable. If there is no power, then the whole bed is flat and serves no purpose for my husband. It will result in him getting bed sores and that is something we don't want," Daniels said. 

The ward councillor, Peter Helfrich, has been leading the charge to get the suburb's power woes addressed.

Helfrich penned an open letter to Ramaphosa's office this week, to inform the president about the issue.

Echoing residents' anger, Helfrich pleaded with the president to understand the frustration.

The letter states:

I write to you from of one of the darkest places in South Africa. A community that has faced ongoing, prolonged power outages for the last 12 months. A community that, on some days, only has electricity for a few hours and, on other days, has no electricity at all.

The ward's electricity is supplied directly by Eskom.

Helfrich said the power outages were a direct result of Eskom's failing infrastructure or a failure by Eskom to protect the infrastructure from vandals in certain hotspots.

"We are faced with a situation where the only cable supplying the ward with power has failed many times over the last 12 months, leaving our ward in darkness, sometimes for days on end," said Helfrich.

"Our residents, especially our elderly and most vulnerable, are suffering. The situation in our ward is becoming unbearable. We appeal to you to urgently intervene."

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed the letter was received. 

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

"It will be processed accordingly," Magwenya said.

Eskom, in turn, said cable theft and vandalism of Eskom infrastructure "continues to be a burden" for customers in affected areas.

According to Eskom, on 1 May, the substation in Macassar was broken into and severely vandalised during a four-hour load shedding slot.

"It led to a major backlog of network faults in the area, where customers who had already logged faults due to no supply were further impacted.

"Outages are not the direct result of an ageing network, but rather the surge of criminal activities, such as cable theft, and the vandalism of Eskom infrastructure during load shedding," said Eskom.

It said repairs were in progress and should be concluded in the coming weeks.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomcyril ramaphosawestern capecape townelectricityload shedding
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
24% - 1304 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
76% - 4041 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.66
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.27
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
21.10
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.81
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
1,022.46
-0.5%
Palladium
1,423.51
-1.3%
Gold
1,946.69
0.0%
Silver
23.32
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.95
+0.9%
Top 40
71,404
+0.6%
All Share
76,590
+0.5%
Resource 10
67,438
+0.5%
Industrial 25
106,353
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,654
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo