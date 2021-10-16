Promises, promises: More than 50 parties scrambling for a seat in the City of Cape Town

More than 50 parties have candidates up for election across the City of Cape Town.

As the 1 November municipal elections loom, what are some of the promises those hoping for a seat in council are making?

Here's what the Democratic People's Movement, African People's Convention, Democratic Labour Party and African Progressive Movement are committing to.

Democratic People's Movement

Why should people vote for you?

We will not disappear after the elections. We will serve communities through the next five-year term of office. The DPM's 10th foundational pillar is set on the belief that the decision to become a politician must stem from a desire to serve one's country and for no other reason. Therefore our list of councillor candidates is made up of community leaders who own a solid track record of service in their communities. The DPM pledges to keep the sleeves of its political representatives rolled up to serve communities throughout the entire five-year term of office and to weave a culture of integrity into the DPM politics for the benefit of all across the City of Cape Town, regardless of their race, class or creed.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

The scourge of unemployment breeds countless social ills within communities, such as high levels of crime, substance abuse and violence against women and children. Unemployment will therefore be at the centre of the DPM's politics to root out the countless challenges that the City of Cape Town is faced with, especially within the most vulnerable communities. Entrepreneurship at local level is the answer to the problem of unemployment.

The DPM will fight for the speedy delivery of houses for backyard and shack dwellers, especially those who have been on the housing waiting list for many years.

The DPM will fight for access to water and sanitation for all informal settlements that have been in existence for the last two years or longer because while the people live in these dwellings, they are faced with unhealthy living conditions, especially as we are living through an era of Covid 19. Our specific fight will be for flushing toilets and a basin per household to protect women and girls from falling victim to the grave crime of rape, as many have been affected by this due to the communal system of toilets in informal settlements.



What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?

The level of service delivery that our people have access to in the City of Cape Town is based on race and class. When one drives through Elsies River one is met with countless potholes that remain there for the duration of the term of office. You then drive to Thornton - there are a few potholes, but it's very rare; some of the roads are uneven and many are certainly not as smooth as the roads in the next suburb, Pinelands. Pinelands' roads have no potholes. They are even and very smooth, an absolute joy for any driver. The three areas are in the same city and yet it seems as if they are situated in three different countries. The DPM pledges to provide decent service delivery to all people across the City of Cape Town, regardless of their race, class or creed.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

This statement comes from a place of fear to discredit new political movements such as ours who have the potential to do better for our people regardless of their race, class or creed. They know that they have lied to the people for too many years and one can only fool people for so long. These are the last kicks of dying horses. We are rising for the sake of our people, we are rising to change lives for the better and we are rising to build a united people who know that they deserve better. "Small party" is not an accurate description for the DPM - we are a growing movement.

African People's Convention



Why should people vote for you?

The APC has an unblemished record and represents a new political paradigm of Africanism.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

unequal share of budget by wards

gap between residents and councils

informal settlements

What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?



Institutionalise social audits to enhance participatory democracy.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

[It's] self-serving arrogance not in line with Constitution.

Democratic Labour Party

Why should people vote for you?

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is a political party, unaffiliated to any other party and we are dedicated to promoting and advancing the dignity, rights, socio-economics and the cultural well-being of all South Africans, through responsible negotiation with the government of the day. [We aim] to work tirelessly towards a national economy based on full production, full employment and equal opportunity for all people in the republic.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

The Democratic Labour Party wishes to tackle unemployment, poverty and gangsterism which undermine our civil liberty and social justice in our communities.

As women and our youth are mostly affected by these three issues, and the Covid-19 epidemic closes factories and small businesses, [it] leaves great concern and frustration amongst our communities and especially our youth.

What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?



The DLP [will] serve its people by giving back all renting flats from the City of Cape Town to the people with home ownership, subsidise the electricity and allow law enforcement patrols on high schools on a permanent basis to help schools and teachers where needed.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

The first Satanic church was opened at Century City. The hate speech bill to stop preachers and church leaders from saying what the Bible said is at Parliament. No politician bothers to ask what is in that vaccine people get injected [with]. Poor people are exploited to give land to the private sector to be developed for the rich and privileged. In Brackenfell, a small community had a bad ordeal with the EFF and where were the big parties that day? The DLP will stand up, defend, fight, bleed and die for our people.

African Progressive Movement (APMo)

Why should people vote for you?

Voting is your civic duty - a fresh start for a true democratic South Africa. [ APMo] is a party uncontaminated by the past, a multiracial leadership emanating from diverse political backgrounds. [Its offers] a genuine democratic framework of government with original constitutional powers at the lowest possible level; development through the empowerment of grassroot communities and the individual; constitutional values and norms; the proper foundation for personal freedom, national unity, reconciliation, justice, peace and security; a determination to address the critical issues such as the marginalised, poverty, security, unemployment, economy, housing, education, healthcare and land ownership, based on proven successful policies. [It is] a vibrant mixed market economy, creating opportunities for all to prosper.

What are the three main issues your party would tackle facing local government today?

The status of the South African educational system at the moment is undesirable. It is low in quality and standard, limited in its reach and disturbing in its future. Building knowledge is much like building a house; you need a solid foundation. If you do not have a sound basis of literacy and numeracy, you truly are lost.

Housing is a basic human requirement. There's nothing in life more fundamental than having a roof over your head. Good housing policies are about people rather than profit. Unfortunately, we haven't had policies of such a nature in South Africa for nearly four decades. In the Western Cape alone, there are currently hundreds of luxury townhouses being erected, whose main target is foreign investors.

They're not homes in any real sense, but financial assets, no more than safety deposit boxes in the sky. At the same time thousands of people are impoverished, children are being deprived of having a home by living in temporary accommodation. This is a problem that is not unique to the Western Cape. It's a pattern that has been replicated all over the country.

[In terms of the] economy and job creation, [we would] reinvest in SMMEs and restore the local manufacturing sectors. More emphasis should be placed on buying local and Proudly South African should not be management by government deploys. [We would] minimise foreign national shops in local areas; invest and establish local spaza shops managed by locals. International and national manufacturing companies and farmers must employ 80% locals, 15% national foreigners and 5% international foreigners. [We will] establish a Youth Development Desk in local municipal [facilities] and libraries for job seekers. Access to internet, telephone and printing facilities should be made available [for] free. Training and development should also be facilitated at these facilities. Stipends should be given to every youth job seeker via the Youth Development Desk.

What would your party do differently to what the current party is doing now?



The APMo election manifesto, unlike others, does not present promises - it offers commitments that will be implemented. Essential to our programme is a struggle for democratic ownership and control of the key means of production by the people. As a progressive political movement, we believe that it is only through transformation that we will end the suffering of our people.

The manifesto of the APMo is our programme of action for the next five years. When in government, APMo will mobilise the whole society to play a meaningful role in transforming South Africa for the betterment of all.

Employment into senior positions of the APMo government will not be based on whether a person is a member of APMo or not, but will be based on their skills, education, qualification and experience in the particular field. This manifesto is a practical and implementable programme which will shape and define the APMo government.

The manifesto represents the aspirations of the working class and the poor and provides an alternative vision and is the solution for true transformation in South Africa.

APMo plans to use political power to realise economic justice and such can only happen through maximum implementation of this manifesto.

What is your view on mainstream political parties saying that a vote for a smaller party is a waste of a vote?

Voting should be based on [whether] you agree with a party's policies, not because they have ANC, DA or EFF next to their name. Voting for a smaller party over the mainstream parties because you agree more with the policies and you like them more is not a wasted vote, neither is it a vote for the other side. I vote for candidates that I can feel a sense of pride in, knowing I voted for them even if they lose.