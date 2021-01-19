41m ago

add bookmark

Promising signs of decline in transmissions as SA records 9 010 new Covid-19 cases

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Healthcare workers and patients in the temporary area outside Steve Biko Academic Hospital, created to screen and treat suspected Covid-19 cases.
Healthcare workers and patients in the temporary area outside Steve Biko Academic Hospital, created to screen and treat suspected Covid-19 cases.
Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
  • As of 18 January, the country has recorded a total of 1 346 936 SARS-CoV-2 infections.
  • 9 010 new confirmed infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
  • The Covid-19 death toll has risen to 37 449 following 344 new reported deaths.

The downward trend in daily SARS-CoV-2 infections in South Africa has continued, with 9 010 new confirmed infections recorded in the past 24 hours.

As of 18 January, the country had recorded a total of 1 346 936 infections of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

TAKE A LOOK | News24's Covid-19 dashboard: Track the spread, recovery and mortality statistics here

Earlier on Monday, while addressing a scientific discussion on the new SARS-CoV-2 variant, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize noted that there have been promising signs of a decline in transmissions.

"Yesterday [Sunday], we noted a 23% decrease in new cases nationally compared to seven days prior," Mkhize said.

"This could be attributable to many factors, including enhanced physical distancing facilitated by lockdown regulations.

"We must thank South Africans for adhering to the regulations, difficult and frustrating as it may be. Every sacrifice made has saved lives and we appreciate the patriotism South Africans are displaying to protect the sanctity of life."

Total cases by province

  • Gauteng: 364 269
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 283 176
  • Western Cape: 258 124
  • Eastern Cape: 187 171
  • Free State: 70 891
  • Mpumalanga: 53 843
  • North West: 51 547
  • Limpopo: 48 158
  • Northern Cape: 29 757

However, Mkhize added that the healthcare system continues to experience significant strain with hospitalisations continuing to trend upwards.

According to the minister, there was an 18.3% increase in hospital admissions on 16 January compared to the seven days prior.

"As at 16 January, nearly 18 000 (17 878) patients were admitted, with 2 472 in ICU, 1 117 on ventilators and 5 850 requiring oxygen.

"This is a significant additional burden to the system, and we must salute our healthcare workers for their stamina and courage as they continue to battle it out in the forefront," he said.

READ | Shabir Madhi: South Africa failed to get its act together on vaccines: here's how

As of 18 January, the Covid-19-related death toll in the country had risen to 37 449 following 344 newly reported deaths.

Of the new confirmed deaths, KwaZulu-Natal recorded 91, the Western Cape 88, the Eastern Cape 66, Gauteng 63, the Northern Cape 13, Mpumalanga 12, and the Free State 11.

Total deaths by province

  • Eastern Cape: 9 510
  • Western Cape: 9 220
  • Gauteng: 7 009
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 6 409
  • Free State: 2 473
  • Mpumalanga: 797
  • North West: 783
  • Limpopo: 739
  • Northern Cape: 509


As of 18 January, the country had recorded a total of 1 117 452 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%.

By Monday evening, there were 192 035 confirmed active cases throughout the country.

Active cases by province

  • KwaZulu-Natal: 60 969
  • Gauteng: 41 278
  • Western Cape: 39 855
  • North West: 13 471
  • Free State: 10 353
  • Mpumalanga: 7 820
  • Limpopo: 7 658
  • Eastern Cape: 5 038
  • Northern Cape: 4 593


Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirushealthlockdown
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 7681 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 6404 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 588 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(+0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.54
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.26
(+0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.62)
Gold
1840.03
(+0.22)
Silver
25.23
(+1.13)
Platinum
1093.00
(+0.87)
Brent Crude
54.74
(-0.64)
Palladium
2379.50
(+0.80)
All Share
63713.87
(+0.26)
Top 40
58548.17
(+0.17)
Financial 15
11904.46
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
84813.75
(+1.20)
Resource 10
63219.33
(-1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo