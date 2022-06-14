1h ago

Property destroyed in violent protests at two UKZN campuses in Durban

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
UKZN Westville campus, where students protested. Picture: Jabulani Langa
  • Violent protests broke out on two campuses of the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
  • University property, including two tractors and a container, were destroyed during the protests.
  • Police and university security are monitoring all UKZN campuses.

Despite violent protests on some Durban campuses of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, there have been no interruptions to classes.

Both the Edgewood and Westville campuses saw violent protests in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Students began protests due to alleged unhygienic conditions at their residences.

"University management is aware of the ongoing protests at some of our campuses. There are no disruptions to the university's online teaching and learning programme. The situation at both campuses is calm," university spokesperson Normah Zondo said.

Incidents relating to the destruction of property, including two tractors and a container, were reported at the Edgewood campus on Tuesday, Zondo said.

"Protests and destruction of property were also reported at Westville campus this morning," she added.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said some students blockaded the entrance of the Westville campus with burning tyres.

"They damaged the varsity property. Police are at the scene monitoring the situation."

Zondo said campus security supported by the police and a university-appointed private security company were "monitoring the situation at all campuses to ensure the safety of all staff, students and property".

"University management condemns any criminal conduct, which includes damage to property and threats to staff and students," Zondo said.

She said the university would continue to "engage with" students "through recognised structures that can deal with their grievances".

