Prosecutor's sudden resignation delays Malema's rifle trial by a day

Elna Smit, the prosecutor in the Julius Malema rifle case, resigned from the NPA on Monday.



The case has been delayed by a day to allow new advocate, Joel Cesar, to bring himself up to speed with the case.

Malema was charged after he was captured on camera firing what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle during the EFF's fifth birthday celebrations in Mdantsane.

The discharge of firearm case against EFF leader Julius Malema and co-accused Adriaan Snyman hit another delay after prosecutor Elna Smit resigned on Monday.



Their trial had been scheduled to start on Monday and run for a week.

Smit tendered her resignation after informing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of her intentions last Tuesday.



The NPA then brought in former magistrate, advocate Joel Cesar, in place of Smit on Wednesday.

On Monday, on the first day of the trial, Cesar informed Magistrate Twannett Olivier that he could not proceed with the prosecution because he had not yet consulted witnesses.

He asked for the trial to be moved to Tuesday, saying he needed the remainder of the day to speak to witnesses and the defence team.

Cesar said he spent the weekend going through and preparing the docket, of which he received the last parts on Thursday.

Defence lawyer, advocate Laurence Hodes, opposed the application and asked for the case to be struck off the roll.

He told Olivier that the postponements prejudiced his client, Snyman.

Hodes doubted Cesar would be able to read all 135 statements in a day.

Olivier granted Cesar the application and postponed the trial to Tuesday.

Malema faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Snyman faces one count of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

The charges stem from a 28 July 2018 incident in which Malema was captured on camera firing what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle during the EFF's fifth birthday celebrations, at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.





