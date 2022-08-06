1h ago

Protection for councillors, municipal administrators must be strengthened - Salga commissions study

Russel Molefe
John Mpe. (File)
  • The SA Local Government Association in Limpopo has commissioned a study aimed at strengthening the protection of municipal councillors and administrators.
  • The study follows a marked increase in attacks and death threats in the province.
  • Chairperson John Mpe has encouraged municipalities to improve performance to prevent attacks from protesting communities.

The SA Local Government Association (Salga) in Limpopo has commissioned a study on the worrying increase of attacks and death threats on municipal councillors and administrators in the province.

The study, to be conducted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), is aimed at strengthening measures to protect councillors and administrators who sometimes also come under attack from criminals and during violent protests.

Two weeks ago, the Collins Chabane municipality mayor, Moses Maluleke, was shot dead and his son was injured when armed men invaded their home in Xikundu village in Malamulele. Two people, Shumani Nemadodzi, 42, and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, 42, have since been arrested for the attack and they will appear in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court on 10 August for a bail application.

In Mogalakwena, chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee Vaaltyn Kekana, 54, and councillor Ralph Kganyane, 32, were shot dead on the day they were to hand over a damning report implicating senior managers and politicians in corruption at the municipality.

A Greater Tubatse Local Municipality councillor was also killed in what was believed to be a hit aimed at silencing him after he became vocal about the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

Several other councillors and administrators have also received death threats recently.

Salga provincial chairperson John Mpe, who is also the Polokwane municipality executive mayor, said: "The problem relating to the safety and security of councillors and municipal administrators is not going away. 

He added:

We commissioned a study through the HSRC on the matter and we highlighted the need to strengthen measures to protect councillors and municipal administrators, particularly considering increased application of consequence management in the sector.

He felt the adequacy of existing protection measures needed to be reviewed and strengthened, especially for municipal administrators "for they too have a major role to play in the protection of municipal assets".

However, he seemed to be all too aware that some attacks directed at councillors were from protesting communities that were frustrated by a lack of service delivery.

In reference to this, Mpe encouraged municipalities to improve their performance.

"Let us do more to connect with the people on the ground through better performance. If we continue to do well, our people will appreciate our effort," he said.


