Protesters erect marquee tent on busy Cape Town road

Protesters have erected a marquee straddling Cape Town's busy Baden Powell Drive ahead of peak traffic.

The marquee blocked traffic between Japhta K Masemola and Walter Sisulu Drive with a domino effect on surrounding access roads.

A burning barricade of tyres had also been lit nearby.

Protesters erected a marquee over Cape Town's busy Baden Powell Drive causing a snarl up ahead of Friday's peak hour traffic.

The reason for the protest is not clear yet.

Senior traffic officer for the City Richard Coleman said the marquee over Baden Powell Drive blocked traffic towards Khayelitsha.

"We ask motorists please to avoid that area," he said.

Further afield on Govan Mbeki road between Duinefontein road and Edward Makele, tyres were set alight on the roadway.

Govan Mbeki road going east was re-opened at Duinefontein Road, but the westbound section was still closed by early afternoon.

Community Safety MMC JP Smith said the police were about to take the tent down, but protesters opted to do it themselves instead after a ward councillor went to speak to them.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the road was cleared after the protest and nobody was arrested.