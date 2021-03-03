10m ago

add bookmark

Protesters gather outside high school in Pretoria to demand pupil placements

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
stock up with plenty of enthusiasm for school this year, and all the challenges it will bring, whether it’s at the dining-room table or back in the classroom. (iStock)
stock up with plenty of enthusiasm for school this year, and all the challenges it will bring, whether it’s at the dining-room table or back in the classroom. (iStock)

Protesters gathered outside Hoërskool Akasia in Pretoria on Wednesday morning to demand placements for their children.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said around 50 protesters were there.

"Police are deployed to monitor the situation," he added.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said there were "a few parents who blocked the … school entrances and demanded placement".

"The police were called to defuse the situation and learners and staff members were subsequently allowed access into the school. Accordingly, parents' representatives and members of the EFF met with the principal and school governing body," Mabona said.

The school has reached capacity but has undertaken to check if additional pupils can be accommodated.

"However, it must be indicated that they have already, in January 2021, introduced a new Grade 8 class to assist to manage the capacity challenge experienced in the area," Mabona added.

"The situation is calm and we wish to call upon members of the community not to disrupt schools."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of educationpretoriagautengservice deliveryeducationprotests
Lottery
2 people bag R250k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3363 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2305 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3240 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.93
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.87
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
18.05
(-0.08)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.15)
Gold
1725.88
(-0.58)
Silver
26.58
(-0.37)
Platinum
1202.14
(+0.46)
Brent Crude
62.54
(-1.55)
Palladium
2343.00
(-0.74)
All Share
68934.03
(+0.62)
Top 40
63483.72
(+0.60)
Financial 15
12642.50
(+0.59)
Industrial 25
90078.65
(+1.04)
Resource 10
70497.25
(-0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo