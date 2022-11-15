48m ago

add bookmark

Protesters sleeping outside Constitutional Court, demand apartheid reparations

accreditation
Kimberly Mutandiro
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dozens of people have been sleeping outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg demanding reparations for crimes committed against them during apartheid. Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro
Dozens of people have been sleeping outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg demanding reparations for crimes committed against them during apartheid. Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro
  • More than 150 people have been sleeping outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg to demand reparations for crimes committed during apartheid.
  • Some say they have been overlooked in the reparations process managed through the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, others say they want more than the R30 000 they were awarded.
  • The Department of Justice says there is no provision to pay more than R30 000.

Instead of sleeping in his own bed in Tembisa, 75-year-old Wellington Mbatha has endured cold rainy nights outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg for the past four weeks.

He and dozens of others are protesting against what they see as a failure by the state to compensate them for injuries they suffered under apartheid.

More than 150 people have been sleeping outside the court since 18 October.

They are members of the Galela Campaign and Khulumani support group, which was set up to represent more than 100 000 victims of apartheid crimes and their families.

Some sustained injuries in confrontations with apartheid police and say they still have bullets in their bodies. Others lost loved ones or were chased from their homes.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), set up in 1995 through the Promotion of National Unity and Reconciliation Act, was tasked with identifying and verifying victims of apartheid who should receive reparations.

A list of victims of gross human rights violations was drawn up in 2003, and according to the Department of Justice, 17 416 people received a once-off payment of R30 000.

Wellington Mbatha says he still suffers from wound
Wellington Mbatha says he still suffers from wounds in his legs inflicted by apartheid police in Tembisa. Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro

But Mbatha and the other protesters want the reparation process to be opened up again.

Some said they failed to submit claims, or their claims were not approved. Others said their claims were approved but they have never been paid. Some who did get paid said the R30 000 was not enough.

They added they believed the billion-rand Presidential Fund, established by the government for reparation payments through the TRC in 1995, was yet to be fully used.

They also wanted educational support for their families, medical benefits for those who suffered long-term injuries and housing benefits.

Mbatha said he was shot in the legs by police outside his home in Tembisa in 1991 and is still troubled by the wounds. He submitted an application to the TRC, but it was rejected.

He added, saying he would use the money to cover medical bills: 

My life has never been the same since I was shot. The government should pay us as a way of saying sorry for our apartheid sufferings.

The protesters said they have had several meetings with the Department of Justice but were no closer to resolving their grievances.

Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said it was not possible to pay additional amounts to those who had already been paid.

He added the department acknowledged some members of Khulumani might have been excluded from the list of eligible people compiled by the TRC and some people on the TRC list might have been left out of the payment process.

READ | Imam Haron inquest: Apartheid-era cop denies any knowledge of Security Branch activities

"The department views this process as finalised except for cases where TRC-identified victims who did not apply for final reparations wish to now submit their applications for payment of the once-off R30 000 individual reparations," Phiri said.

"In this regard, the department will receive their applications and process them accordingly.

He added:

We have asked for a list of individuals whom they believe to be eligible for reparations for us to verify them.

Rosina Mushi, 66, from Matlala in Limpopo said her husband was killed by police, their house was burned down, and their livestock killed during apartheid. She did not get compensation.

"I want a R1 million payout, that is the only thing that can bring me peace."

Angeline Sithole from Katlehong said she suffered from mental illness after apartheid police beat her up. She wants to be paid R1.5 million.

Phiri acknowledged approved victims were to receive medical benefits, educational assistance, and housing assistance.

Communities adversely affected by apartheid were to receive rehabilitation.

He said the TRC Education Bursary Fund, which was established to provide educational support families of victims of apartheid violence, was currently benefitting 3 000 pupils.

"The expectation of the individuals who are currently at the Constitutional Court is that the money set aside for reparations in the President's Fund must be paid to them in cash, on their own terms, which is impossible," said Phiri.

Judy Ann Seidman from Khulumani said a request had been sent for the president to address the victims but a response had not yet been received.

"We still demand that our president, the government and minister of justice must address our demands now, otherwise we will continue protesting," added Seidman.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
constitutional courtgautengjohannesburgapartheidcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 951 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4248 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 10069 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.18
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.95
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,778.14
+0.4%
Silver
21.90
-0.4%
Palladium
2,081.50
+2.5%
Platinum
1,032.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
93.14
-3.1%
Top 40
66,904
+0.9%
All Share
73,348
+0.7%
Resource 10
73,516
+2.3%
Industrial 25
87,792
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,863
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

10h ago

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo