Protests erupt outside a Cape Town hospital over termination of contracts

Jenni Evans
A general view of Groote Schuur hospital. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
  • The health department condemned a protest which took place at Groote Schuur Hospital. 
  • The protest relates to the termination of ward aid services at the end of February. 
  • The police monitored the situation. 

The Western Cape health department condemned the disruptions around Cape Town's Groote Schuur Hospital on Tuesday as a group of ward aid services protested over the termination of their services by a contractor. 

"Members employed by the service provider felt it necessary to stage their protest at the hospital, which is not their employer," said health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever.

The contracts ended on Monday, the end of February.

Van der Heever said: 

A hospital is a place where vulnerable people go for medical services, and such disruption not only impacts on the hospital's capability to ensure uninterrupted service delivery, but can also cause mental trauma.

On Tuesday afternoon, a group of protesters were seen toyi-toying near small burning barricades fashioned out of debris and an upside-down office chair. 

The EFF supported the protesters. 

Van der Heever said the police were present and were managing the situation, together with hospital security staff. 

"Our staff will continue providing health services to our clients - but, as an employer, our department needs to look after our staff's mental well-being and safety as well."

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the police were monitoring the situation.

