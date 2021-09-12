38m ago

Provinces on a mission to get people vaccinated to thwart fourth wave

Marvin Charles
  • Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are planning to ramp up its efforts to get people vaccinated. 
  • The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has reported 5 309 new Covid-19 cases in South Africa.
  • Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will be administering jabs at churches and hostels on Sunday. 

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are in a race against time to get masses of people vaccinated against Covid-19 to thwart a fourth wave of infections. 

The Gauteng is aiming to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year and to scale up the campaign, they are taking the vaccine to places of worship on Sunday.

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi; Finance and eGov MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who is responsible for faith-based organisations (FBOs); Sedibeng District Municipality Mayor Lerato Maloka; Emfuleni Local Municipality Mayor Reverend Gift Moerane and leaders from various denominations will attend a special church service led by Rev TA Ralekholela at Gospel Fire Ministries International in De Deur.

The provincial government said in a statement: "This will culminate in the vaccination of congregants and other worshipers from churches around Sedibeng district. The provincial government has partnered with FBOs to set up vaccination sites at places of worship to vaccinate their members and nearby communities as part of efforts to ensure that places of worship can resume with hosting their services as close to the normal as possible."

"Vaccination has proven to be effective in minimising severe illness, hospitalisation and deaths in the event one contracts the coronavirus. The vaccination team will register and vaccinate all persons who are 18 years [old] and above. All you need to do is to bring your proof of identity with you. The pop-up site will provide both walk-in and drive-thru vaccination," it said. 

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is also expected to take the intensified mass vaccination programme to churches and community residential units (hostels) on Sunday as part of the Siyagoma WayaWaya vaccination campaign.

Mobile healthcare units will administer Covid-19 jabs outside churches and community residential units (hostels).

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has reported 5 309 new Covid-19 cases. Most of the new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (25%), followed by the Western Cape (21%). The Eastern Cape accounted for 16%, the Free State accounted for 9%, and Gauteng and the Northern Cape accounted for 8% respectively. 

In the Western Cape, there is a decline in hospitalisations and infections, indicating that the provinces has exited the third wave of infections. Premier Alan Winde said the province's objective was to fully vaccinate 70% of people aged 50 and older by December. 

"We have scaled up our vaccination capacity to administer vaccines over the past 14 weeks and have the capacity to vaccinate over 50 000 people a day.  We also have sufficient supply to do so. By 6 September 2021, the public sector had received 2 437 240 vaccine doses, which includes 2 112 510 Pfizer doses and 324 730 J&J doses," he said.

