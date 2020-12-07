28m ago

add bookmark

PSC director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana axed after hiring his child's mom

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The now former Public Service Commission director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana.
The now former Public Service Commission director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana.
GCIS
  • Suspended Public Service Commission director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana has been fired.
  • This comes after an investigation revealed that he brazenly hired the mother of his child, Boitumelo Mogwe, as a director at the entity.
  • Advocate Smanga Sethene, who led the investigation, found Mogwe's appointment was the result of nepotism, deceit, dishonesty, corruption and fraud.

Disgraced Public Service Commission (PSC) director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana has been fired after an investigation revealed that he brazenly hired the mother of his child as a director at the entity.

In August, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mamphiswana was on precautionary suspension, following the investigation.

Advocate Smanga Sethene was appointed by the Office of the State Attorney to investigate media reports that Mamphiswana had illegally appointed the mother of his child, Boitumelo Mogwe, as chief director for professional ethics in December 2019.

Sethene found the appointment of Mogwe was the result of "nepotism, deceit, dishonesty, corruption and fraud".

READ | Controversies around PSC's Dovhani Mamphiswana an embarrassment to CR - analyst

On Monday, Kamogelo Mogotsi, spokesperson for Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, confirmed Mamphiswana's axing.

"The sanction stemming from the disciplinary process against the director-general (DG) has been pronounced and the minister has communicated same to the DG and the chairperson [of the disciplinary committee]. The DG has received a letter advising [him] of his dismissal," she told News24.

Sethene's investigation uncovered a cesspool of irregularities in respect of Mamphiswana's actions.

The PSC advertised the position of chief director for professional ethics in July/August 2019.

Sethene said, on 9 October, shortlisting was carried out by a panel chaired by Mamphiswana.

While conducting interviews as part of his investigation, Sethene spoke to Johannes Mudau, the PSC's director for integrity and anti-corruption.

Mudau stated that he had advised Mogwe to approach the chairperson and show remorse because the relationship between her and Mamphiswana was known.

In answering Sethene's questions, Mudau said Mogwe had declared that "she is not remorseful at all".

Sethene interviewed Mogwe on 10 June and she stated that she would only subject herself to the process sanctioned by Ramaphosa.

On 23 June, Sethene sent separate emails to Mamphiswana and Mogwe, inviting them for interviews on 24 June.

In the emails, he told the pair that should they wish to not attend the interview, they should, at least, clarify if they are the parents of the same child.

READ ALSO | Presidency and public service department decline to suspend director-general, decide to do own investigation

Sethene also wanted proof of media statements they individually issued to the media to dispute the allegations.

While Mamphiswana ignored Sethene's emails, Mogwe stated that her rights to privacy were being infringed.

DA MP and public service spokesperson Leon Schreiber said now that Mamphiswana has been fired, they will initiate a process to "get him behind bars".

"We nonetheless welcome reports that Mamphiswana was - fittingly for a bandit - "seen escorted by security guards" out of the PSC headquarters last week. And now we will continue the fight to ensure that he gets escorted to the nearest jail cell. The DA will be writing to both Mchunu and Ramaphosa to obtain written confirmation of Mamphiswana's firing, ask what steps are being taken to prevent him from ever being paid another cent of taxpayer money, as well as to obtain copies of all evidence collected against him," he said.

"I will then personally hand that information to the investigating officer at Cape Town Central police station, where the DA laid our criminal charges back in July," Schreiber added.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dadovhani mamphiswanacorruptionfraud
Lottery
Daily Lotto player wins R237 000 jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 435 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 755 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2031 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo