Psychologists to offer counselling at Midrand school after boy, 9, killed in shooting

Jeanette Chabalala
Psychologists were on Wednesday at Nizamiye Primary and High School in Midrand, Johannesburg, to offer counselling to staff and pupils following a deadly shooting which claimed the life of a 9-year-old boy while his mother was wounded.
Jeanette Chabalala
Psychologists were on Wednesday at Nizamiye Primary and High School in Midrand, Johannesburg, to offer counselling to staff and pupils following a deadly shooting on Tuesday.

Gunmen shot dead a 9-year-old boy and his mother outside Nizamiye Mosque. By Wednesday, however, the school was operating, and lessons were continuing.

READ | Deadly shooting: Witness carried boy, 9, to clinic after mom and son shot in car outside Midrand mosque

When News24 arrived at the school on Wednesday at around 10:00, pupils were running around and playing.

A team of psychologists from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group and the Department of Education's psychological unit was at the school to offer counselling to pupils and teachers.

News24 asked to speak to school principal Ramzi Hasanli but was told to come later because the situation was still tense at the school.

Earlier, News24 reported that a parent who witnessed the shooting had carried the bloodied boy to the school clinic to save his life, but the child succumbed to his wounds shortly thereafter.

Two unknown assailants shot the Grade 3 pupil and his 41-year-old mother multiple times on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman had fetched her son and daughter, 13, from school when the men fired several shots at them and their vehicle. The girl was unharmed.

READ | Two men arrested after mutilated body of 5-year-old Tembisa boy found in Centurion veld

Speaking to News24 after the incident, the principal said he was not at the school when the shooting occurred about 100 metres from the main gate.

He said pupils and parents who had gone to fetch their children witnessed the incident.

Hasanli said: 

One of the parents who witnessed the shooting carried the body [of the 9-year-old boy] to the clinic. The child died at the clinic, and [forensic experts have] now taken him for a post-mortem investigation. Everybody is shaken. It's very tragic.

According to Hasanli, the 13-year-old girl is a Grade 7 pupil at the school. She was safe and with her relatives.

Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder.


Read more on:
nizamiye schoolmidrandgautengeducationschool shootingcrime and courts
