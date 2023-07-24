1h ago

Public Interest SA to report estate agents behind Tembisa tender tycoon's luxury property sale

Compiled by Nicole McCain
A screengrab from a video walkthrough of Hangwani Maumela's Hurlingham home.
Prime Property/YouTube
  • Civic movement Public Interest SA will report real estate agents linked to the sale of Hangwani Maumela's property to the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority.
  • The disposal of his assets has reportedly been facilitated by a boutique real estate agency.
  • One property sale went through even though Maumela was under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit, it was reported.

Civic organisation Public Interest SA says it will report estate agents linked to the "disposal of fixed assets" belonging to Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela to the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority.

On Monday morning, News24 revealed that Maumela was selling off chunks of his R280-million property portfolio, with the help of a boutique real estate agency, seemingly to avoid scrutiny from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

In some cases, Maumela was selling the properties for significantly less than the amount he had paid to buy and develop them.

News24 reported that one property deal - the R14-million sale of a Hurlingham mansion in April – went ahead even though Live Real Estate property agents Brendan Miller and Jacqui Steinmann allegedly knew Maumela was under investigation by the SIU. It appears the deal was concluded in secret.

The SIU named Maumela as a central figure in a R1-billion extraction scheme at the healthcare facility. A network of companies tied to Maumela and hundreds of payments from Tembisa Hospital were first discovered by Babita Deokaran before she was assassinated in August 2021.

Public Interest SA said it was "deeply disturbed" by the media report and the suggestion that Live Real Estate agents allegedly facilitated the sale of Maumela's assets, even though he was under investigation.

"We find it regrettable that estate agents are accused of complicity in laundering alleged proceeds of crime and corruption. As an organisation committed to upholding public interest, we take these allegations seriously and believe it is crucial to address such issues promptly," the organisation said.

It vowed to report the real estate company and its agents to the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) for a "thorough investigation and potential sanctions".

It called on the SIU to immediately freeze funds linked to the reported R14-million sale, to interdict any pending property transfers with the Deeds Office, and to restrain any future dealings involving Maumela's property portfolio. 

Public Interest SA added:

While we maintain absolute faith in the SIU's efforts to combat crime and recover assets obtained through corruption, we cannot ignore the fact that this illicit property sale occurred under such circumstances. As such, we implore the PPRA to act swiftly in investigating the matter and to sanction any wrongdoing by its members. Restoring public confidence in the PPRA's ability to rein in malpractice and corruption by some of its members, especially those who perpetuate illicit economic activities, is crucial.

When approached for comment, Miller sent News24 a brief statement in which the agent and the business said they reserved their "rights to respond to the allegations made by News24 at an appropriate time and in an appropriate forum" as the matter was under investigation by the SIU.

"Premised on the fact that the matter is at present being investigated by the SIU, we reserve our rights to respond to the allegations made by News24 at an appropriate time and in an appropriate forum. It is further not our intention to litigate by way of media and as such our rights remain strictly reserved," the statement from Live Real Estate read.

Public Interest SA also expressed concern that no one was held criminally liable for Deokaran's murder.

"It is crucial to remember that the corruption at Tembisa Hospital is not a victimless crime. The tragic assassination of former Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran, who bravely blew the whistle on the corruption and plunder in the department, serves as a grim reminder of the devastating consequences of such criminal activities. We call on the relevant authorities to intensify their efforts in bringing the perpetrators to justice and holding them accountable for their actions."


