Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to appear in court over perjury charge

The Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions has taken a decision to prosecute Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane for perjury, spokesperson Sipho Ngwema confirmed on Tuesday.

"The NPA wishes to confirm that the DPP indeed took a decision to prosecute after he carefully assessed the evidence presented to him by the Hawks. This is in line with the prosecution policy and the law," he said.

The NPA's comment followed the circulation of a summons, indictment and private correspondence between the Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria and the investigating team.

The case was opened by non-profit organisation Accountability Now in August last year.

