Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane withdraws from the race for chief justice

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has withdrawn from the race for the chief justice position.
On Friday, the Presidency announced in a statement that she withdrew her nomination on Wednesday.
Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi also withdrew from the process on 4 October.
This leaves eight candidates in the running for Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's role.
He has been in the role for 10 years and retires this month.
