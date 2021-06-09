56m ago

add bookmark

Public Protector case: Casac, Corruption Watch make submissions to court

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
  • Parliament's rules for impeaching Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in line with international jurisprudence.
  • Advocate Michelle le Roux argued in court that deference should be given to Parliament's choices.
  • The court is hearing Mkhwebane's application to have the rules for removing a Chapter 9 head declared unconstitutional.

Parliament's rules for removing the office bearer of a Chapter 9 institution are in line with international jurisprudence, the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) and Corruption Watch's legal counsel, advocate Michelle le Roux, told the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The court is hearing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application to have the rules for the impeachment of a Chapter 9 head declared unconstitutional and invalid.

Casac and Corruption Watch are amicus curiae in the case.

READ | Mkhwebane fights impeachment rules, tells court: 'Thandi Modise is standing with the DA'

Le Roux said accountability, responsiveness and openness are foundational values of the Constitution.

Section 181 of the Constitution identifies the Public Protector as one of the institutions that strengthens constitutional democracy.

She said the Constitution created the institution, which values independence probably above all other criteria, because the Public Protector holds powerful public officials to account.

She said:

It also indicated that the Public Protector must not only exhibit a high degree of skill and competence, drawing on relevant professional experience, but also that the person in this job, the person leading this institution, is fit and proper.

"And that's because if there is any doubt, if there is any cloud over the individual that occupies the office of Public Protector, we can see that not only will it undermine public trust and confidence in the office, but it may lead to the public officials, that she has to hold accountable, disregarding the office."

READ | Public Protector case: Mkhwebane trying to dodge being held accountable by Parliament - DA

She said to ensure there is an absolutely impeccable person in the job, there are limited grounds for removal – only incapacity, incompetence and misconduct.

The removal process goes through the Constitution, Public Protector Act and the rules of Parliament to ensure that the officeholder is not removed "subject to whim or caprice or malice".

Le Roux said transparency is important to guard against vexatiousness as well as the interference of politicians.

To ensure a public, open and transparent process, the Public Protector needs to account to Parliament.

Looking at international offices similar to the Public Protector, Le Roux said, in most instances, overwhelmingly, it is the accounting authority responsible for removing an ombud.

READ | A 'confession letter', double jeopardy and dignity - Mkhwebane asks court to quash impeachment rules

She said this underscores accountability to Parliament and also protects the Public Protector.

"In a rationality review, like before the court today, deference to Parliament's choices would be an appropriate approach," Le Roux said.

"Parliament's choice here is within the range of choices elsewhere, and we would submit some deference."

Advocate Dali Mpofu, appearing for Mkhwebane, dismissed Le Roux's pleadings as unhelpful to the case.

At the Zondo Commission recently, Mpofu told Le Roux to "shut up". Mpofu was representing former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, while Le Roux represented Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The Mkhwebane matter continued into Wednesday afternoon, with Mpofu responding to arguments raised on behalf of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, and the DA.

Represented

The matter is being heard by Judges Lister Nuku, Elizabeth Baartman and Mokgoatji Dolamo.

Modise is the first respondent, and the president the second. All heads of Chapter 9 institutions and also all parties represented in Parliament, albeit that not all are participating in the matter.

The DA is opposing Mkhwebane's application, while the ATM, UDM and PAC support it.

This is the second part of Mkhwebane's application.

The first part, an application to stay the National Assembly's removal proceedings against her until the current application is heard, was dismissed in October.

In March, the Constitutional Court dismissed her application for leave for a direct appeal of the Western Cape High Court's ruling.

In March, the National Assembly adopted a motion to impeach Mkhwebane after a recommendation by an independent, three-person panel recommended it.

The committee that will handle the impeachment inquiry hasn't been constituted yet, and the National Assembly is currently in recess.

It will only reconvene on 16 August.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
michelle le rouxthandi modisebusisiwe mkhwebanedali mpofuwestern cape high courtimpeachmentpublic protector removalcourts
Lottery
R200k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 18595 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 2576 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
view
Rand - Dollar
13.58
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.21
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.59
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.53
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,894.20
+0.1%
Silver
27.91
+1.1%
Palladium
2,802.75
-0.3%
Platinum
1,159.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
72.22
+1.0%
Top 40
61,368
-0.1%
All Share
67,612
-0.1%
Resource 10
64,967
-1.7%
Industrial 25
87,762
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,783
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

7h ago

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May 2021

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May 2021

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo