26m ago

add bookmark

Public Protector case: 'Doubtful' that Democracy in Action acts in public interest, says Modise's lawyers

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
  • National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise's legal counsel questioned the standing of Democracy in Action (DiA).
  • The DiA asked the court to declare that the National Assembly failed to pass legislation to remove Chapter 9 institution heads from office.
  • The DiA supports Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and once raised funds for her to pay a personal costs order.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise's legal counsel on Thursday questioned whether Democracy in Action (DiA) represents the public interest in its application to have Parliament's rules for the impeachment of the head of a Chapter 9 institution scrapped.

Like Busisiwe Mkhwebane herself, DiA approached the Western Cape High Court with such an application. After the court heard her application from Monday to Wednesday, it started with DiA's on Thursday.

The NPO first came to the public's attention in mid-2019 with its "Hands off Mkhwebane" campaign to raise funds for her after she was slapped with a personal costs order.

It asked the court for a declaratory order that the National Assembly failed to pass legislation to remove the Public Protector and other heads of Chapter 9 institutions from office.

"Parliament has no power to develop new rules, without first passing legislation to that effect," said advocate Vuyani Ngalwana SC who appeared for DiA with former senior public prosecutor Nomgcobo Jiba.

DiA also wants the court to declare the laws governing the Chapter 9 institutions inconsistent with the Constitution as they make no provision for removing office bearers under appropriate circumstances.

ALSO READ | Public Protector case: Modise hits back, says 'confession letter' is completely irrelevant

It said it brought its application in the public interest.

Modise, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and the DA are among the respondents.

Ngalwana said the Constitution directed organs of state to protect Chapter 9 institutions.

"Parliament has, in this removal proceedings, done nothing of the kind.

What is has in fact done, on the urging of a disgruntled opposition political party, that has long been baying for the blood of this Public Protector, is with undignified haste, to cobble a process for the removal of the Public Protector, disguised as one of general application and avoid the rigorous process that our Constitutional Court jurisprudence demands.

Advocate Andrew Breitenbach SC, appearing for Modise, said DiA lacked public interest standing and only the Constitutional Court could grant the relief it was seeking.

He added DiA's public interest standing was doubtful for two reasons, first its application was based on provisions outside the Bill of Rights.

Second, Breitenbach said: "DiA has not shown that it is genuinely acting in the public interest."

He added a case must be brought in the public interest on behalf of vulnerable people, and Chapter 9 heads were not vulnerable, as they all have the means to bring proceedings to court.

"As indeed, the Public Protector has, in her application earlier this week."

Breitenbach said in terms of the Constitution, only the Constitutional Court might decide whether the president or Parliament failed to fulfill a constitutional obligation.

"We further submit that the Constitution obliges the National Assembly to decide for itself on the details of the mechanism to give effect to Section 194."

He added there was no textual foundation that Parliament must make legislation for Section 194.

ALSO READ | Public Protector case: Casac, Corruption Watch make submissions to court

Section 194 of the Constitution grants the National Assembly the power to remove a Chapter 9 head on the grounds of incompetence, misconduct or incapacity.

"The argument is bad in so many levels and respects, and it lacks any foundation in the text, and it's against the interpretation of an essentially indistinguishable provision," Breitenbach said.

He submitted rules were an appropriate measure to use.

Earlier, Ngalwana said the media, DA and politicians, including the speaker and executive, created a narrative that Mkhwebane was incompetent and this narrative also received "authoritative status from the Bench, including deeply wounding observations of the Constitutional Court on the character, not the work, the character of the Public Protector all based on procedural lapses".

"Faced with all these factors, justices, it is not hard to imagine why a judge hearing a case on the removal of the Public Protector from office may already - and I'm not saying that you are - I'm saying it is not hard to imagine that it may be perceived that after hearing this constant repetition in the media and the attacks and the unfortunate observations in some of the courts, that the judges hearing the case on the removal…"

Judge Elizabeth Baartman said: "Can I just interrupt you. This is not the case."

Ngalwana said what he was saying was that the current case was not about the character of the Public Protector.

Breitenbach said: 

We listened with some disquiet to our learned friend's opening remarks, they were not only irrelevant to the issues raised by his client for decision in this matter, but they may be understood that the courts that have criticised the incumbent in their judgments, including the majority of the Constitutional Court in the Reserve Bank matter, are participants in a propaganda campaign against her. We trust that he will dispel that interpretation in his reply.

Judges Lister Nuku and Mokgoatji Dolamo are hearing the application with Baartman.

The case will continue on Friday.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western cape high courtbusisiwe mkhwebanethandi modisecape townwestern capeimpeachmentpublic protector removalcourts
Lottery
R200k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 19783 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 2790 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
view
Rand - Dollar
13.58
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.26
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.55
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.53
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,899.53
+0.1%
Silver
28.07
+0.3%
Palladium
2,771.50
+0.1%
Platinum
1,156.00
-0.0%
Brent Crude
72.52
+0.4%
Top 40
61,291
0.0%
All Share
67,543
0.0%
Resource 10
65,049
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,546
0.0%
Financial 15
13,759
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

1h ago

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo