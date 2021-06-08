1h ago

Public Protector case: Modise hits back, says 'confession letter' is completely irrelevant

Jan Gerber
Thandi Modise, national Speaker.
DEAAN VIVIER
  • A letter Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says is a "confession letter" from Speaker Thandi Modise has no bearing on the case, Modise's advocate argued.
  • This happened on the second day of Mkhwebane's court bid to have the rules for removing a Chapter 9 head declared unconstitutional.
  • Modise's counsel also argued that she didn't have to inform Mkhwebane that she approved the motion or give her a hearing before the approval.

A letter Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane dubbed a "confession letter" has no bearing on the case, Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise's legal counsel, advocate Andrew Breitenbach SC, has argued.

Mkhwebane's bid to have the rules for removing a head of a Chapter 9 institution declared unconstitutional and invalid is before the Western Cape High Court.

She was also asking for a personal cost order against Modise.

The National Assembly adopted the rules in December 2019, and three days later, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone brought a motion in terms of those rules.

In January, Modise announced that she found the motion in order and that the impeachment proceedings could proceed.

In February, Mazzone withdrew her original motion and lodged another with Modise, with what Mazzone considered further substantiation of the complaints against Mkwhebane.

The current impeachment proceedings against Mkhwebane were based on this complaint.

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, for Mkhwebane, argued on Monday that it was a "blatant violation of her right to dignity" that she had to learn that Modise accepted the first motion through the media, and that she wasn't given a hearing before Modise decided whether to proceed with the motion.    

Mkhwebane then wrote a letter of demand to Modise. Modise responded on 30 January 2020 with what Mpofu termed a "confession letter".

Modise wrote that she made "no decision as to the prima facie assessment as the independent panel is yet to be established". According to Mkhwebane and Mpofu, this was a "confession" that Modise didn't apply her mind to the motion.

Mpofu said it was Modise's duty to make a prima facie assessment.

"She tells us in black and white that she did not perform her duties." On Tuesday, Breitenbach argued on Modise's behalf.

He said the so-called confession letter was "totally irrelevant", as the second motion brought by Mazzone was the basis of the proceedings.

"It reflects badly on the Public Protector that she could make this allegation," Breitenbach said.

Motion

He said it had no bearing on Modise deciding that the second motion was in order.

He said the argument that Modise didn't apply her mind to whether there was a prima facie case, was incorrect.

The Speaker had to assess whether the motion was in the required form and consistent with the Constitution and the rules of Parliament.

Breitenbach said the Public Protector had no right to prior notice of the Speaker's decision.

The decision that the motion was in order, did not affect the rights of the Chapter 9 head, therefore it wasn't required for her to have a hearing, Breitenbach said.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 21: Public Protec
Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The DA's arguments were expected to be heard on Tuesday afternoon. The matter was being heard by Judges Lister Nuku, Elizabeth Baartman and Mokgoatji Dolamo.

Modise is the first respondent, the president the second. All heads of Chapter 9 institutions and also all parties represented in Parliament, albeit not all of them, were participating in the matter.

The DA opposed Mkwebane's application, while the ATM, UDM and PAC supported it.

This is the second part of Mkhwebane's application. The first part, an application to stay the National Assembly's removal proceedings against her until the current application was heard, was dismissed in October.

In March, the Constitutional Court dismissed her application for leave for a direct appeal of the Western Cape High Court's ruling.

Also in March, the National Assembly adopted a motion to impeach Mkhwebane after an independent, three-person panel recommended such.

The committee that would handle the impeachment inquiry had not been constituted yet, and the National Assembly was currently in recess and would only reconvene on 16 August.

