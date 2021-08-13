1h ago

Public Protector case: Parliament intends to appeal court ruling on impeachment rules

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
  • Parliament intends to appeal a High Court ruling regarding its rules for the removal of Chapter 9 heads.
  • It will consider legal advice before deciding whether to continue with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment.
  • The court found fault with two of Parliament's rules, after which the Public Protector called for a halt to the proceedings.

Parliament intends appealing the High Court ruling which found fault with two of the rules for the impeachment of a Chapter 9 head, like Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

However, MPs will first have Parliament's legal services consider the risks of continuing the inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness for office, before deciding whether it will proceed.

This was the outcome of Friday's meeting of the National Assembly Rules Committee.

The committee handling Mkhwebane's impeachment has already been constituted, with ANC chairperson Richard Dyantyi elected as its chairperson, but it hasn't started with the inquiry.

READ | Mkhwebane wants impeachment halted after court agrees with her on 2 of 12 points

Last month, a full Bench of the Western Cape High Court delivered its ruling on Mkhwebane's application to have the National Assembly's rules for removing a Chapter 9 head declared unconstitutional, which she brought last year as the parliamentary wheels started turning on the removal process.

While it did not declare the rules unconstitutional, as a whole, it did find fault with two of the rules.

Judge Elizabeth Baartman, with the concurrence of Judges Lister Nuku and Mokgoatji Dolamo, ruled that the rules be amended to allow legal representation for a Chapter 9 head when appearing before a Section 194 committee.

It also ruled that judges should not be on the independent panel, which has to decide whether there was a prima facie case against a Chapter 9 head.

The independent panel process already took place.

'Work must continue'

It recommended that there was a prima facie case for Mkhwebane's removal, after which the National Assembly adopted a resolution to impeach her. Former Constitutional Court justice Bess Nkabinde chaired the panel.

The court did not explicitly order Parliament to halt the impeachment process.

Parliament's legal services briefed the rules committee on the judgment on Friday morning.

Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said he was concerned the court didn't anticipate the consequences of its ruling and made no decision for Parliament.

FF Plus chief whip Corné Mulder said the court was wrong in both instances, and Parliament should appeal the ruling.

READ | Mkhwebane asks ConCourt for rescission not as an attempted appeal, but to correct an error

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone agreed that Parliament should appeal, as did ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Mazzone said Parliament's legal services should work with the National Assembly table staff to explain the committee system.

Mazzone, who brought the motion for Mkhwebane's removal, said the ruling shouldn't hinder Parliament's work.

"Our work must continue, there is a problem, and the problem must be addressed," she said.

She added that the court was fair; it didn't demand that anything be stopped or changed.

'Very weighty issue'

Majodina said the ANC fully supported an appeal from Parliament. She said Parliament was the legislative arm of the state, and the judiciary had to respect it.

"That appeal must seek clarity on all fronts," she said.

Secretary to the National Assembly, Masibulelo Xaso, suggested that legal services be asked to advise on the risks of continuing with the inquiry.

Mulder warned against not continuing with the inquiry, as the court process could be dragged out over several years, even after Mkhwebane's term ended.

ANC MP and chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Bulelani Magwanishe, said if Parliament is going to appeal, the inquiry could not proceed until there was clarity.

READ | EFF calls for Parliament to stop Mkhwebane's impeachment after court ruling

"It is a very weighty issue," he said. "Let's wait for the appeal."

Tsenoli said they would consider legal advice on how it could frame the appeal, so that the matter could be handled expeditiously – with expeditiously being the key word.

The EFF didn't have a representative at the meeting.

After the judgment was handed down, the EFF, in a statement, called on then-speaker Thandi Modise not to appeal the ruling and to halt the removal proceedings.

On the day the judgment was delivered, the Office of the Public Protector also called for a halt to proceedings.

parliamentpublic protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanejudiciarypoliticscourts
