Public Protector clears Western Cape MEC of claims he interfered in George Municipality's affairs

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has cleared Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell of allegations that he intervened in the affairs of the George Municipality.

The complaint was lodged in 2020 by GOOD party secretary-general Brett Herron.

Herron says he will seek legal advice on the report's finding.

Gcaleka released her findings last week.

The complaint was lodged with the Public Protector in February 2020 by GOOD party secretary-general Brett Herron, who was a member of the legislature at the time. Herron is now an MP.

The probe was in relation to whether Bredell had intervened in the affairs of the George Municipality.

Herron had complained that Bredell had undertaken an “ambiguous and unlawful process” in a report to Cabinet to intervene in the George Municipality.

He further alleged that the MEC had failed to act adequately against a DA member of the mayoral committee after the finalisation of forensic reports into the investment of R350 million of public funds to Old Mutual, and he alleged that Bredell, in his capacity as a DA representative, had been improperly interfering in human resource processes in the George Municipality.

However, the Public Protector's office found that the claims could not be substantiated.

The Public Protector's report said:

The allegation that the MEC for the Western Cape Department of Local Government, Mr Anton Bredell, had undertaken an 'ambiguous and unlawful process' in the submission of the provincial investigation report to the George Municipality and, if so, whether such conduct was improper and amounted to maladministration, is unsubstantiated.

Gcaleka said her office had issued a notice to Herron in August last year, giving him the opportunity to make representations in connection with the intended closure of the investigation, but no response had been received by the 9 September deadline.



Bredell's office told News24: "Minister Bredell takes note of the findings, and he is pleased with the conclusion the acting Public Protector reached."

Herron told News24 he was disappointed the Public Protector had "narrowed the scope of the complaint and investigation".

"I met with investigators at the Public Protector's offices in Pretoria in early 2020 to assist the investigators with the complexities of the complaint and the magnitude of the evidence. The over-simplification of the investigation has led to a simple finding..."

Herron added: "I will consider legal advice on the finding, the description of issues investigated versus the complaint and supporting evidence submitted, and whether the failures, as I see them, are worth pursuing through a review."



