Public Protector defends appointment of former SARS man Luther Lebelo

The Office of the Public Protector has issued a statement defending its appointment of Luther Lebelo, a former SARS official, as chief of staff and head of communications.

The Nugent Commission recommended that Lebelo be disciplined, but the Public Protector says the commission made no adverse findings against Lebelo.

The statement ignores the fact that Lebelo was suspended by SARS after the Nugent recommendations.

Lebelo, who was described as former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane’s "hitman" in testimony before the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into corporate governance at SARS in 2018, was appointed in December 2021.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Public Protector said it continued to receive questions over Lebelo’s appointment and that this had necessitated "the need to set the record straight once and for all".

He reports directly to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and has a fixed-term two year contract. He was interviewed on 17 November after applying in October 2021.



Prior to this, the statement continued, Lebelo was employed for more than a year at the department of communications and digital technologies, where among other positions held, he served as chief director for media, marketing and communication.

It added:

A rigorous vetting process was carried out ahead of offering him the job. This included criminal, qualification and reference checks. It was during that process that the PPSA learned that Mr Lebelo and SARS parted ways on the basis of a mutual separation agreement, which makes it clear that neither of the parties admitted liability and that the separation did not constitute a dismissal.

"It has also been publicly reported that SARS paid him R1.2 million to leave," the statement reads.



News24 first revealed the appointment and reported that he had been implicated in the unnecessary and damaging restructuring of SARS, undertaken by private advisory firm, Bain.

Lebelo was involved in the suspensions of senior officials who were part of an alleged list of officials that were targeted for removal and tried without success to further propagate the disproven narrative that a rogue unit had operated at SARS during his testimony before the Nugent Commission.

The commission refused to publish his affidavits on its website because it said Lebelo was acting with malicious intent to further the false narrative.

Controversy also erupted around Lebelo when it emerged he had racked up a R700 000 legal bill in preparing for his testimony before Nugent.

The bill revealed that the attorney had been tasked with finding documents to link former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and former senior enforcement official Pete Richer to the alleged rogue unit narrative.

Findings

Responding to queries at the time, the Public Protector said there were no adverse findings against Lebelo in the report.

"Except for commentary and remarks about Mr Lebelo and a recommendation that he be disciplined for an opinion piece carried in the Business Day newspaper in 2016, an issue for which he was disciplined, there is no adverse finding against him in the Nugent Commission Report," the statement reads.

The statement does not mention that Lebelo was in fact suspended by SARS following the issuing of the Nugent Report to SARS, with SARS confirming in two media statements that his suspension and that of others stemmed from the recommendations made by Nugent.

The settlement agreement was reached while Lebelo was on suspension. It is the first time that any claim has been made that he was ever disciplined for authoring the opinion piece, in which he called ratings agencies “gangsters”.

SARS has previously been requested to confirm or deny the charecterisation of the settlement as a “no fault” agreement but has yet to respond. Comment will be sought to determine whether SARS agrees with the assertion that Lebelo was disciplined and this article will be updated if it is received.

Nugent recommended the disciplinary action because, the Commission found, the opinion piece had brought SARS into disrepute.

Nothing untoward

Previously, News24 asked if the Public Protector had read the report, however, the statement makes it clear that Mkhwebane’s office sees nothing untoward with Lebelo’s appointment.

In its conclusion, the statement further defends Lebelo.

"There is no mention of his name in the part of the State Capture Commission report dealing with SARS-related matters. Information of the findings of the two commissions is public," the statement reads.

"It is therefore unclear why all the innuendos."

When asked to clarify whether Lebelo authored the statement in his capacity as head of communications, Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said the statement represented the position of the Office of the Public Protector on the matter. and confirmed Lebelo had not authored it.

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka also defended Lebelo’s appointment during a recent interview with SAFM’s Stephen Grootes.

City Press reported that Lebelo had been asked to "monitor" and check the work of senior investigators who had recently been reinstated following a bitter Labour Court battle. The two senior investigators have been at the Public Protector since 1995, the newspaper reported.