Public Protector exonerates top Gauteng Sassa official accused of misusing state funds, abusing power

Jeanette Chabalala
Regional executive manager of Sassa Themba Matlou.
  • The Public Protector's investigation into allegations of improper conduct at the South African Social Security Agency in Gauteng has been closed.
  • Regional manager Themba Matlou was accused of abusing his power by suspending officials who held views that were different to his. 
  • The complaint was laid anonymously with the Public Protector's office in November 2018.

The Public Protector has finalised and closed the investigation into allegations of improper conduct at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in Gauteng for the alleged misuse of state funds, abuse of power and victimisation.

Included in the allegations was a claim that Sassa's regional executive manager, Themba Matlou, was abusing his power of authority by suspending officials who had views that were different to his. 

The complaint was laid anonymously with the Public Protector's office on 5 November 2018. 

However, after investigating the matter Busisiwe Mkhwebane said: "Having regard to the evidence obtained during the investigation and the regulatory framework determining the standard that Sassa and/or Mr Themba Matlou should have complied with, the Public Protector could not conclude that the conduct of Sassa and/or Mr Themba Matlou amounted to improper conduct in terms of Section 182 (1)(a) of the Constitution and maladministration as envisaged in Section 6(4) (a) (i) of the Public Protector Act.

"Accordingly, the Public Protector is unable to make any adverse findings against Sassa and Mr Themba Matlou: the SASSA Regional Executive Manager. The Public Protector regards this matter as finalised and closed."

Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Part of the allegations were that Matlou used his office, position and state resources to campaign for a position in the ANC in Gauteng.  

A source in Matlou's office told News24 that Matlou had created posts for two women, alleged to be his girlfriends, and appointed certain people in positions even though they did not meet the job criteria. 

The complaint also stated that Matlou approved payment for transport and hotel accommodation for one of his alleged lovers without following due process. This was after she was appointed practitioner: general support in the Sedibeng district office, the complaint stated.

Since the complaint was lodged in 2018, insiders at the agency accused the Office of the Public Protector of dragging its feet in concluding the probe.

However, Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe told News24 at that time that "the Public Protector is not dragging her feet. The investigation is ongoing."

He said the complaint was lodged late in 2018 and a meeting with the agency to discuss the matter, which was initially scheduled for 31 October 2019, was postponed. 

Matlou welcomed the outcome of the investigation.  

"I am relieved and always trusted that our government institutions are capable of doing their work. Sadly, some officials resort to the decampaigning tactics to divert real truth and desperate to drive me out of the organisation."

