Public Protector finds Bara hospital staff negligent for handling of corpse

The Public Protector found that Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital staff were negligent in handling the corpse of a man who died there in 2013.

The hospital did not inform the family.

The health department and the hospital have been instructed to conduct disciplinary processes against the implicated officials.

The Office of the Public Protector (PP) found that maladministration and improper conduct on the part of Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital staff were responsible for the disappearance of a corpse in 2013.

Officials at the PP's office probed the matter after Themba Milton Sithebe's niece, identified as "Ms Sithebe-Dlamini", laid a complaint against the hospital in October 2018 after his body went missing. She also reported the matter to the police.

Sithebe was admitted to the hospital on 26 May 2013, but when his son, Andile Charles Mavi, asked about his father's health days later, he was told that his father could not be found.

According to the Office of the Public Protector report, it was only when the man's daughter approached the hospital that she was told an investigation would be conducted. A hospital staffer later called her to say that her father had died on 28 May 2013.

But the whereabouts of her father's body was a mystery. Again, she was told that a probe would be conducted.

The hospital completed its internal probe almost four years later, in March 2017, and called the family to a meeting where they were told that the investigation did not reveal anything concrete. The family was advised to open a criminal case.

READ | Public Protector finds procurement of 'scooter ambulances' was improper

Although the family alleged the police failed to investigate the matter, the report findings state that SAPS investigated the missing corpse complaint within a reasonable standard, as expected by law.

The report stated that the allegations against the police were unsubstantiated.

However, the report found that there were maladministration and improper conduct on the part of the hospital staff. They failed to ensure that all the requisite information was completed on Sithebe's death notification report.

It was also found that the family suffered prejudice due to the hospital's conduct in the case.

As part of remedial actions, Department of Health's head of department, Arnold Lesiba Malotana, and the hospital's CEO, Dr Nkele Lesia, were directed to ensure that a patient registration system is in place at the hospital.

The office said the system must contain officials' personal details and designations in the wards as well as details of who is responsible for patients, from admission to discharge.

It added that the data register must also clearly show the chain of events in wards, the date, time, details of a patient involved, and all the staff involved in handling the patient.

The report found that the hospital failed to take action against the implicated officials and instructed it to initiate disciplinary processes against "Sister Maile", who was responsible for, among others, the violations of the Births and Deaths Registration Act, the regulations relating to the management of human remains and those relating to the rendering of forensic pathology services.

The office also directed that officials must, within 30 days, issue a written apology to Sithebe-Dlamini for the hospital's failure to inform her about the death and subsequent loss of the corpse.

