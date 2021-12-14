Public Protector implicates former top KZN education official in BMW SUV saga

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found a top KZN department official wanting in an investigation into the use of state funds for the MEC's transport.

She cleared MEC Kwazi Mshengu of any wrongdoing, but implicated former HOD Enock Nzama.

Mshengu says he was vindicated and still believes that there was a plot to find him guilty.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found a former top KwaZulu-Natal education department official culpable in the purchasing of a luxury BMW SUV for MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

She, however, cleared the MEC himself of any wrongdoing, instead laying the blame for the buying of a luxury BMW X4 at the door of now retired Head of Department (HOD) Enock Nzama.

The new car was bought after Mshengu's official Mercedes-Benz was damaged. The car manufacturer then appointed an independent investigator to undertake an investigation into how the vehicle was damaged.

"The purchasing of a new vehicle for the official use of MEC Mshengu was not justified. Under the circumstances, it is concluded that the approval by the HOD of the purchasing of the BMW X4 for the official use of MEC Mshengu was not in line with the provisions of the guide and his responsibilities as the accounting officer of the department," she said.

In 2019, Mshengu was left without a car after Mercedes-Benz cancelled the warranty and maintenance contract on his official vehicle as well as recalling his courtesy car.

The Sunday Times reported that officials in Mshengu's department allegedly forged a letter from a Mercedes-Benz dealership advising him not to make use of a one-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 because it was unsafe and could place his life at risk.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed to the publication it had not authorised the letter.

Various vehicle hires for Mshengu in 2019 are believed to have cost taxpayers R103 776.12 per month, running up a bill of R500 000 just for car hire over five months.

No evidence against Mshengu, but blame apportioned to HOD

In the report released on Monday, Mkhwebane said there was no evidence that Mshengu or the department was involved in the forging of a letter, ostensibly from Mercedes-Benz Garden City Motors, dated 2 November 2019.

"The origin of this letter could not be determined during the investigation."

She said evidence showed that Mshengu relied on the information provided to him by Nzama in respect of the non-availability of the official car and that he had no reason not to accept it.

"It was also at the insistence of the HOD that MEC Mshengu accepted that vehicles would be hired for him for official purposes."

READ | Retired KZN Education official in hot water over purchase of BMW X4 for MEC

She said there was no indication in the evidence that Nzama made any attempt to obtain a detailed mechanical report by the vehicle manufacturer or approved dealer in order to take an informed decision on the replacement of the Mercedes-Benz as the official vehicle.

She said that it was only after media reports that Nzama obtained a technical report from Mercedes-Benz SA.

"This report indicated that the engine of the vehicle had to be replaced. However, there was no indication that it was otherwise in a poor condition."

She said Nzama's actions was "improper and amounts to maladministration".

"It also resulted in irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure. The conduct of the HOD accordingly constitutes improper conduct."

Mshengu responds

Responding to the release of the report, Mshengu said he cooperated with the investigation "even when I was convinced that the investigators assigned were following a person instead of evidence".

"This belief was fortified by an email from one of them which accidentally landed on my mailbox stating that he was about to finalise the section 7(9) notice (the preliminary report with adverse findings) but they still needed more evidence. My protest on how the investigators were conducting the investigation was recorded with the Public Protector."

He said the allegations "caused too much agony to my family who have had to endure public scrutiny of being associated with an alleged fraudster".

"The degradation of dignity we suffered due to baseless allegations of corruption is well recorded. There is not even a cent that accrued to me through the usage of hired cars for official purposes.

"The findings make it clear that I was never involved in an elaborate scam as there was no scam to begin with. The Public Protector found that the so-called forged letter is actually 'ostensibly from Mercedes-Benz Garden City Motors'."

Mshengu alleged there were people who perjured themselves in "the quest for adverse findings to be made against me".

"These people include two members of the SAPS VIP Protection Unit and some employees within the department.

"I will be taking legal advice on my intention to lodge a formal complaint with the provincial commissioner of police about the conduct of these two members. I will also be asking the HOD to look into the matter of staff members who told lies under oath."

Mshengu on Nzama

Mshengu said he believed Nzama was "a victim of a well-orchestrated plot" by a former head of security in the department.

"To me the former HOD remains an honourable man who dedicated his entire life in making [a] valuable contribution to the education sector. I wish him a speedy recovery so that he can enjoy his retirement."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.