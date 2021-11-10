Public Protector needs a further R76m over the next three years, Parliament hears

The Public Protector needs a further R76 million over the next three years.

The office has been underfunded, and like other corruption busting agencies, had its budgets slashed.

The Office of the Public Protector obtained its second consecutive clean audit in 2020/21.

The Office of the Public Protector needs a further R76 million in budget allocations over the next three years to execute its mandate.



Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwhebane and her team met with the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services to discuss the Public Protector's annual report for 2020/21.

The office received a clean audit opinion from the Auditor-General for the second year running.

Public Protector Chief Financial Officer Yalekile Lusibane told the committee: "Some operational matters will suffocate because we are underfunded."

In May this year, Mkhwebane warned the committee that proposed budget cuts would impact the entity's quality and speed to resolve investigations.

For the 2020/21 financial year, R16.1 million was cut from the office's budget - and for the 2021/22 financial year, it was reduced by R28.7 million.

Originally, R360.613 million was budgeted for 2021/2022. It will only get R331.884 million.

The year after that, it will receive R340.918 million, down R37 million from the earlier budget - and the year after that, R345.190 million, down R19 million from the original budget.

At the time, News24 also reported that other agencies fighting corruption faced budget cuts.

With the ANC's majority, the budget was passed.

Due to the R16.1 million budget cut, the office faced a shortfall, but it received a R30.5 million bailout from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in March 2021.

The financial year ended on 31 March. Subsequently, the office reported a surplus of R16.2 million as it didn't have time to spend all the money from the department.

Lusibane said they had requested National Treasury to approve the surplus to use it for "critical projects".

The budget cuts since the 2017-2018 financial year meant that the office had 33 positions that were unfunded.

The office made a presentation to National Treasury to request a correction of its baseline allocation.

Lusibane told the committee that over the years the office had been in operation, its mandate had been expanded to include executive ethics management, anti-corruption and whistleblower management through legislation envisaged in the Constitution.

The office's scope extended to approximately 1 000 organs of state and government agencies operating on all three levels of government and public institutions and bodies performing public functions.

Furthermore, the Nkandla judgment, in which the Constitutional Court found that the Public Protector's remedial action was binding, resulted in an increase in matters reported to the Public Protector, impacting investigation resources.

Furthermore, the binding remedial action was a trigger for reports to be taken on review.

"The budget allocated to the PPSA was not sufficient to establish the necessary corporate services to render administrative support to the core line functions of the institution," Lusibane said.

Therefore the office had to rely on the Department of Justice for support.

For 2022-2023, the Public Protector needed a R16.4 million further to what was budgeted in the current Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), the following year a further R29.7 million and the year after that R30 million.

Most of this money was needed to fund critical positions - about R7 million in 2022-2023, and about R20 million for the two following years.

The money was also needed for subject matter experts when executing complex investigations that required specialised skills in certain areas, like actuaries, forensic specialists, engineers, built environment specialists and ICT specialists.

The Public Protector further needed to fund ICT, skills development and security at offices.

Despite the financial strain the organisation had been working under, the Auditor-General labelled it a going concern.

Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe asked if they would be a going concern without the Department of Justice's bailouts.

Lusibane said whether it was a going concern, was continuously assessed, and at the moment, its assets were enough to cover its financial obligations.

She said they did rely on the department, and that was why they engaged with National Treasury.