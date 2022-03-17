Public Protector to inspect Enoch Mgijima Municipality's dodgy R15m Lesseyton stadium

Enoch Mgijima Municipality leaders made headlines in October 2021 after unveiling a shoddily built stadium in Lesseyton.

The facility has no working ablution facilities and electricity, while its grass athletic track is marked with fading white paint.

Many questioned the stadium's hefty price tag.

Deputy Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka will visit Komani in the Eastern Cape on Friday to inspect a shoddily built R15 million stadium in Lesseyton, which caused a national uproar in 2021.



This after complaints were laid with the Public Protector's office in Bhisho to investigate alleged procurement irregularities relating to the construction of the sports field.

The venue, known as the Ndlovukazi Sport Stadium, was opened in October 2021.

It sparked public outrage, with many questioning its hefty price tag.

The stadium has no working ablution facilities and electricity, while its grass athletic track is marked with fading white paint.

It also has removable roofless metal stands for spectators and goal posts without nets.



This sparked investigations from the Public Protector, Hawks and Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

News24 revealed how the controversial Pretoria-based company behind the project, Thalami Civils, seemed to be a contractor of choice for many ANC-run municipalities.

Gcaleka will first join Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane in a meeting with Premier Oscar Mabuyane, speaker Helen Sauls-August and local traditional leaders.

The meeting with the Eastern Cape government in Bhisho will conclude the Public Protector's month-long, countrywide stakeholder road show.

The discussions will centre on the state of governance in the province as seen through the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) investigations - both pending and concluded - and the related issues of co-operation and compliance with investigations and remedial action.

Also under discussion will be the role of traditional leaders in municipal council meetings.



"The PPSA seeks to strengthen ties and foster collaboration and co-operation between itself and organs of state, including provincial legislatures, government departments, municipalities and traditional authorities, with a view to promoting quality service delivery and good governance in state affairs," said Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.