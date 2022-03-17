39m ago

add bookmark

Public Protector to inspect Enoch Mgijima Municipality's dodgy R15m Lesseyton stadium

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lesseyton sports field outside Komani apparently cost R15 million.
Lesseyton sports field outside Komani apparently cost R15 million.
Supplied
  • Enoch Mgijima Municipality leaders made headlines in October 2021 after unveiling a shoddily built stadium in Lesseyton.
  • The facility has no working ablution facilities and electricity, while its grass athletic track is marked with fading white paint. 
  • Many questioned the stadium's hefty price tag. 

Deputy Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka will visit Komani in the Eastern Cape on Friday to inspect a shoddily built R15 million stadium in Lesseyton, which caused a national uproar in 2021. 

This after complaints were laid with the Public Protector's office in Bhisho to investigate alleged procurement irregularities relating to the construction of the sports field. 

The venue, known as the Ndlovukazi Sport Stadium, was opened in October 2021.

READ | Elections 2021: They shouldn't hand over 'half-baked projects' - outrage over R15m Enoch Mgijima sports field

It sparked public outrage, with many questioning its hefty price tag. 

The stadium has no working ablution facilities and electricity, while its grass athletic track is marked with fading white paint. 

Lesseyton sports field outside Komani apparently cost R15 million.

It also has removable roofless metal stands for spectators and goal posts without nets.

This sparked investigations from the Public Protector, Hawks and Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. 

News24 revealed how the controversial Pretoria-based company behind the project, Thalami Civils, seemed to be a contractor of choice for many ANC-run municipalities. 

ALSO READ | Contractor behind R15m Enoch Mgijima stadium scores R41m tender at another broke ANC-run municipality

Gcaleka will first join Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane in a meeting with Premier Oscar Mabuyane, speaker Helen Sauls-August and local traditional leaders.

The meeting with the Eastern Cape government in Bhisho will conclude the Public Protector's month-long, countrywide stakeholder road show. 

The discussions will centre on the state of governance in the province as seen through the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) investigations - both pending and concluded - and the related issues of co-operation and compliance with investigations and remedial action. 

Also under discussion will be the role of traditional leaders in municipal council meetings.

"The PPSA seeks to strengthen ties and foster collaboration and co-operation between itself and organs of state, including provincial legislatures, government departments, municipalities and traditional authorities, with a view to promoting quality service delivery and good governance in state affairs," said Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorport elizabetheastern capepoliticsservice delivery
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
27% - 1196 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 2131 votes
Neither - I support another team
25% - 1117 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.87
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.58
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.55
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,944.62
+0.9%
Silver
25.42
+1.4%
Palladium
2,499.00
+3.8%
Platinum
1,030.00
+0.9%
Brent Crude
98.02
-1.9%
Top 40
67,570
+0.9%
All Share
74,124
+0.9%
Resource 10
80,146
+1.9%
Industrial 25
82,097
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,827
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo