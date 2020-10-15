28m ago

Public Protector to probe delay in Moloto Rail Corridor development

Jenni Evans
Protesters outside the Union Buildings in Tshwane, demanding that a railway be built along the infamous Moloto road.
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will investigate why it is taking so long for the Moloto Rail Corridor development to be implemented. 
  • The train service was supposed to have helped saved lives along the perilous Moloto road, but a lobby group is fed up with promises since 1996 and wants answers.
  • She will also investigate claims of possible corruption at Putco, a bus company.

The Public Protector is to probe delays in the implementation of the Moloto Rail Corridor development after a group of concerned residents, fed up with promises dating back to the 90s, approached the institution to look into the matter.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe explained that the construction of a railway line from Limpopo to Mpumalanga and on to Gauteng, was supposed to be a safe alternative for people travelling by vehicle along the perilous R573, known as the Moloto road.

The R573 is a feared road which is also known as the "death road", with mass casualties often involved when buses crash.

The idea was for a rail network to make travel in the region safe, efficient, affordable, and to integrate it with other public transport. 

However, the Moloto Corridor Concerned Residents (MCCR) said all that has happened is a series of expensive feasibility studies and a memorandum of understanding between the South African government and its Chinese counterparts. 

OPINION | Sanral intervention to curb carnage on Moloto road

The residents are fed up with promises dating back to the 90s and endless community meetings and promises in State of the Nation and State of the Province addresses when there was no sign of a railway line.

The taxi industry was also aggrieved that it had been overlooked in favour of a longstanding subsidy to Putco bus company. 

The group camped out at the Union Buildings and delivered a list of demands to the Presidency on 11 September, but by 1 October there was no reply.

They wanted the railway line built, 13 stations, taxi routes and ranks, plus the completion of the dual carriageway from Marble Hall to Moloto.

READ | Moloto 'death trap' road users march to Union Buildings, to demand railway

They complained to the Public Protector and last Friday, Mkhwebane chaired an alternative dispute resolution meeting with the hope of resolving the impasse between the MCCR and the government. 

Moloto Road
Moloto Road (Google Maps)
News24 Google Maps

"The plan was for the parties to sign a settlement agreement with timelines on when some of the sticking points were to be resolved," said Segalwe. 

The Presidency, the Department of Transport, the Mpumalanga Office of the Premier, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and several affected municipalities were invited. 

Only the municipalities, Prasa and the portfolio committee representative pitched up, so Mkhwebane decided to take it to the next level and will investigate the matter on behalf of the MCCR. 

"Over and above maladministration as occasioned by the alleged undue delay, the investigation will also look into alleged corruption pertaining the Putco subsidy."

