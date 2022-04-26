1h ago

add bookmark

Public Protector's interdict bid postponed after 'unfortunate incident' with rescission application

accreditation
Jan Gerber
Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane addresses the media during a press conference.
Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane addresses the media during a press conference.
Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's application for interdicts against President Cyril Ramaphosa and Parliament has been postponed.
  • This is after an "unfortunate incident" regarding her rescission application to the Constitutional Court. 
  • The application will now be heard on 18 and 19 May. 

The Public Protector's application for an interdict against President Cyril Ramaphosa suspending her and Parliament continuing its impeachment process, has been postponed after an "unfortunate incident" with her rescission application to the Constitutional Court.

The nature of this incident wasn't explained in court. 

In February, the Constitutional Court effectively gave Parliament the green light to go ahead with the impeachment, provided that Mkhwebane was afforded an attorney.

Mkhwebane has since approached the Constitutional Court to ask it to rescind that order.

After Parliament's Section 194 Committee decided to proceed with the impeachment proceedings, and Ramaphosa asked her to provide reasons why she should not be suspended, she approached the Western Cape High Court for interdicts. 

The application was to be heard by a full bench on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mkhwebane's legal counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, said there was an "unfortunate incident" regarding their rescission application without explaining what it was.

READ | Public Protector asks court to halt impeachment and stop Ramaphosa from suspending her

There was an agreement among all the parties, except the DA, represented by advocate Stephen Budlender SC, that the matter should be postponed to 18 and 19 May. 

Budlender said the DA did not support the postponement, as there was no proper basis for it, and it would lead to a delay and prejudice. However, as a matter of practicality, because the other parties had agreed to a postponement, he would not object. 


Judge Nathan Erasmus said on Monday that the bench was informed of "certain unfortunate developments" with the rescission application. Erasmus and the two other judges on the bench, Judge Mokgoatji Dolamo and Judge Derek Wille, had a case management meeting with all the parties. 

Erasmus said they were prepared to hear the case on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, they were of the view that a postponement should be granted. 

Mkhwebane argues that Ramaphosa has a conflict of interest and, therefore, can't suspend her. She further argues that the Section 194 Committee "breached the Constitution" when it decided to continue with its work.

She said the committee had failed to take her rescission application into account in contravention of the National Assembly's Rule 89.

Rule 89 reads as follows: 

No member may reflect upon the merits of any matter on which a judicial decision in a court of law is pending.

The Section 194 Committee - named after the section of the Constitution dealing with the removal of the heads of Chapter 9 institutions - was due to start the impeachment proceedings next week. 

The interdicts are only the first part of Mkhwebane's application. In the second part, she wants the court to declare National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula's letter "instigating" her suspension unlawful and to set it aside. This is in reference to the letter Mapisa-Nqakula sent to Ramaphosa informing him that the Section 194 Committee dealing with the impeachment is continuing with its work.

Mkhwebane's term of office comes to an end in October 2023. 



Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebanecyril ramaphosanosiviwe mapisa-nqakulawestern cape high courtcourtspolitics
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8387 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.66
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.92
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.74
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.29
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,904.34
+0.4%
Silver
23.72
+0.4%
Palladium
2,166.96
+1.0%
Platinum
926.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
102.32
-4.2%
Top 40
63,812
+1.5%
All Share
70,752
+1.4%
Resource 10
72,938
+1.9%
Industrial 25
78,964
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,394
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo