05 Oct

Public service director-general accused of nepotism, bullying, unfairly suspending officials

Juniour Khumalo
Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.
GCIS
  • Public service staff have petitioned Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to investigate director-general Yoliswa Makhasi.
  • They accused Makhasi of - among other things - nepotism, bullying, unfairly suspending officials and doing business with the state. 
  • Makhasi has disputed the allegations and instead accuse the staff of being motivated by hate because she was appointed from another department to fill the DG post. 

Department of Public Service and Administration staff has appealed to minister Ayanda Dlodlo to investigate director-general Yoliswa Makhasi whom they have accused of gross "nepotism, bullying, unfairly suspending officials and doing business with the state".

In a letter, ostensibly written by the staff to Dlodlo that was seen by News24, they alleged since Makhasi's appointment on 1 March 2020, "the DPSA [Department of Public Service and Administration] has collapsed due to her lawlessness".

They said they had been "reliably informed" Makhasi was previously "suspended for 11 months" as the deputy director-general: corporate management at the Department of Public Enterprises "and charged for corruption in relation to recruitment and appointments".

The staff alleged she was "continuing with the very same tactics and practices in DPSA" that saw her being fired from her previous job.

Their petition to Dlodlo also alleged Makhasi was an active director of a company that did business with the state.

It claimed she had created a new unit in her office which cost R36 million and in which officials were duplicating programmes that were already implemented by deputy directors-general.

The staff claimed the unit was not in line with National Treasury's budgeting structure.

They accused Makhasi of making "unilateral changes to the posts, terms and conditions of the staff employed in the ministry, which is contrary to the approved ministerial handbook".

She also stands accused of nepotism and flouting regulations in appointing staff to her office.

In a letter purportedly signed by Makhasi, in response to the allegations, she said: "It has been brought to my attention in the past week that some colleagues were not focusing on their duties but working on a petition including pressuring some staff members at lower levels to append their signatures.

"I guess [these] unsigned documents that was submitted to me by minister on 27 September is what these colleagues have been busy with."

She added the suspension and disciplinary process she was subjected to at the Department of Public Enterprises "was a personally painful phase in my career, and is a well-known issue which I have shared on different platforms".

The letter said:

It was my view at the time, and I still maintain that view, that the charges levelled against me were nothing but a smokescreen to punish and intimidate me for doing the right thing and for refusing unlawful instructions and to remove me to allow those unlawful things I had declined to process.

"My suspension was found to be unfair by the relevant bargaining council and I was returned to work. Shortly thereafter, I resigned due to an offer for a position of head of department in the Gauteng provincial government after having followed the due recruitment processes, which I accepted."

Makhasi bemoaned the fact the authors of the petition "are anonymous and the allegations are loosely stated", saying "this makes any response by those attacked difficult and any requirement to respond unfair".

"One of the fundamental tenets of labour relations is that a person has the right to face her accuser. Therefore, even in disciplinary processes and criminal processes, those who stand accused are allowed to hear what the accusations against them are and who is making them.

"This unsigned document violates that principle without any legal basis to do so."

She said labour relations and employment practices in the public service "are regulated by processes and procedures that must be followed in respect of dealing with allegations of misconduct or complaints against employees".

"There are also public institutions that are tasked with dealing with investigations into maladministration, complaints of malfeasance, corruption and criminal acts. None of these prescripts require employees to respond to petitions, especially one such as this."

Makhasi stated after "having perused the actual contents of the unsigned document" it appeared the information provided to Dlodlo "is factually incorrect".

She said the actual bone of contention was the fact that she was appointed from an entity that was independent of the Department of Public Service and Administration and her "appointment caused a lot of discomfort within the DPSA", particularly because she was "a younger African female".

"Daily, I have to endure sexist, chauvinistic, misogynist, racist, ageist and tribalistic tendencies directed at me by a small cohort of individuals who never accepted me from day one."

