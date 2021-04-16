51m ago

add bookmark

Public urged to comment on draft laws to protect Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
PHOTO: Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Draft regulations, aimed at protecting pharmaceutical companies from all liability in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, are up for public comment.

South Africa published draft regulations to establish a new fund that will protect pharmaceutical companies from all liability arising from the use of Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday, City Press reported.

The national Department of Health has published the draft regulations for the establishment of the No Fault Compensation Fund, confirmed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

He urged members of the public to submit comments on the draft regulations by 19 April.

The regulations on the No Fault Compensation Fund propose the establishment of a panel led by a retired judge and other experts to adjudicate vaccine-related claims.

Claims may not be filed in court until they have been processed by the panel, but its rulings may be appealed, according to the proposed regulations.

Comments on the draft regulations can be submitted to NFCcomments@health.gov.za.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthzweli mkhizesouth africaservice deliverycoronavirushealth
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7963 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2307 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 9655 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.29
(+0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.70
(+0.9)
EUR/ZAR
17.12
(+1.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.07
(+0.8)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.9)
Gold
1,777.15
(+0.8)
Silver
26.14
(+1.1)
Platinum
1,210.00
(+1.1)
Brent Crude
66.94
(+0.5)
Palladium
2,763.94
(+0.7)
All Share
68,498
(+1.0)
Top 40
62,708
(+1.0)
Financial 15
12,372
(+0.3)
Industrial 25
88,999
(+0.4)
Resource 10
70,299
(+2.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo