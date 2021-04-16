Public urged to comment on draft laws to protect Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers

Draft regulations, aimed at protecting pharmaceutical companies from all liability in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, are up for public comment.

South Africa published draft regulations to establish a new fund that will protect pharmaceutical companies from all liability arising from the use of Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday, City Press reported.

the link is as follows: https://t.co/uoXYXXtSZq Members of the public are urged to access these draft regulations and send comments by 19 April 2021. Comments can be sent to the following email address: NFCcomments@health.gov.za. — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 15, 2021

The national Department of Health has published the draft regulations for the establishment of the No Fault Compensation Fund, confirmed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

He urged members of the public to submit comments on the draft regulations by 19 April.

The regulations on the No Fault Compensation Fund propose the establishment of a panel led by a retired judge and other experts to adjudicate vaccine-related claims.

Claims may not be filed in court until they have been processed by the panel, but its rulings may be appealed, according to the proposed regulations.

