Public warned of fake voice note about Covid-19 'death injection' at hospitals

The W estern Cape government has warned citizens about a fake Covid-19 alert circulating on social media.

The voice note falsely alleges that sick people will be taken to a Covid-19 ward for a "death injection" - and will die a couple of days later.

The Western Cape government will be reporting the voice note to SAPS for investigation.

The Western Cape government has issued a warning about a fake Covid-19 alert circulating on social media, which wrongfully informs people to stay away from hospitals if they get sick.

According to the health department, the voice note falsely alleges that, should people get sick, they will be taken to a Covid-19 ward for a "death injection".

After which, they will die a few days later.

"This is false!" the provincial health department said in a notice.

"If anyone needs urgent healthcare, go to the hospital or call the ambulance (10177)."

The department said, if people struggle to breathe or had pain in the chest, it was an emergency - and should be treated as such.

The department said it will report the voice note to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for investigation.

It advised the public to only share verified information from official and trusted sources.

