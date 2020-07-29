1h ago

Public Works DG suspended over role in inflated state funeral costs

Tshidi Madia
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille.
SON
  • Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille announced the suspension of her department's director-general Sam Vukela.
  • Vukela was implicated in the fraudulent contract management and irregular payments of three state funerals.
  • De Lille says his suspension is with immediate effect, pending disciplinary processes.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has suspended the department's director-general (DG), advocate Sam Vukela, after he was implicated in funding scandals related to state funerals.

Vukela was among officials implicated in a forensic investigation report by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), which probed allegations of fraudulent contract management and irregular payments in the planning of state funerals for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Dr Zola Skweyiya and ambassador Billy Modise.

"I confirm that on Tuesday, 28 July 2020, I placed the director-general of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), advocate Sam Vukela, on precautionary suspension - effective as of today Wednesday 29 July 2020 - pending the finalisation of the disciplinary processes instituted against the DG," said De Lille through a statement from her office on Wednesday.

The minister said this comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa informed her of his decision to delegate his powers to the minister of public works to initiate the disciplinary processes against Vukela.

In January, De Lille wanted fraud cases opened for the funerals, which cost taxpayers R76 million.

Read here | De Lille eyes fraud charges over R76m price tag for state funerals of ANC veterans

She said the process follows the two reports into the matter.

The first, from PWC, looking into claims linked to the irregularities related to the provision of movable infrastructure for official funerals.

The second from the Public Service Commission, which investigated allegations of irregular appointments within the senior management service of the department.

"I sought legal advice and assistance to start the process as directed in the minute of the president.

"An internal disciplinary process, that will be chaired by a senior advocate, will be convened in due course," said De Lille.

She said she would not comment further, in order to protect the integrity of the process. 

