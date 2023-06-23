18m ago

Share

Pump and circumstance: Umhlanga beaches closed again, due to station failures

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A member of a spill cleaning crew removes dead fish from the river in the uMhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve.
A member of a spill cleaning crew removes dead fish from the river in the uMhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve.
GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP
  • The popular tourist spots, Umhlanga Main and Bronze Beaches, have been closed.
  • This comes after pump station failures that the City of eThekwini claims will be resolved in 48 hours.
  • The City did not answer why it failed to inform the public of the beach closure on social media.

Popular tourist beaches, Umhlanga Main and Bronze Beach, have been closed due to pump station failures.

"The City can confirm that Umhlanga Main and Bronze Beach were closed following the failure of two pumps at Portland pump station," City of eThekwini spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said on Friday.

She said the City had sourced another pump and added that the pump station would be operational again "by the end of this week".

"This will stop the overflow to the beach and the water should clear in 48 hours. Therefore, this should not affect tourism during the school holidays," she added.

"We will continue to keep residents and visitors abreast on water test results."

News24 asked the City why the public had not been informed of the beach closures through social media, but there was no response to this question.

ALSO READ | eThekwini flooded with sewage due to treatment plant failures

ActionSA eThekwini councillor Alan Beesley said the beach closures would harm the city's already dwindling tourism sector.

"Tourism in the city is on the backfoot and beach closures ahead of school holidays is extremely worrying, especially for those who depend on an influx of tourists during these times to make a living," he said.

Last December, tourism was down by 22%, Beesley said, adding that the June/July holidays looked to be heading in a similar trajectory.

"Besides the sewage causing the beach closure, the smell of the sewage on several parts of the Umhlanga Promenade is unbearable."

Umhlanga was meant to be a prime tourist destination, he said.

READ | Mayor refuses to take the plunge at eThekwini's beaches, calls DA challenge a 'gimmick'

"It is this type of destination, not only for eThekwini but for the entire province. Sadly, the experience of those tourists who visit Umhlanga is far from encouraging."

Since the April 2022 floods, already aged infrastructure in Durban collapsed, leaving raw sewage finding its way into rivers and the ocean for months on end. 

The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs opened a criminal case against top officials in the eThekwini Metro for failing to adequately address the ongoing water and sewage crisis in the city. 

This was revealed in a responding affidavit court document submitted by top department official in KwaZulu-Natal, Bonginkosi Dlamini, the acting chief director and director of compliance, monitoring and enforcement in the department.

ActionSA has also approached the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban in the hopes of compelling the eThekwini Metro and other government departments to solve the ongoing sewage crisis.

The department also outlined in court documents that the issue of infrastructure had been of concern long before the April 2022 floods.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalwaterservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 1954 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3723 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 913 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.67
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.75
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.34
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.48
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
922.86
-0.0%
Palladium
1,287.04
-0.2%
Gold
1,933.30
+1.0%
Silver
22.52
+1.2%
Brent Crude
74.14
-4.0%
Top 40
68,652
-1.6%
All Share
73,914
-1.6%
Resource 10
62,498
-1.2%
Industrial 25
101,045
-1.4%
Financial 15
15,530
-2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

7h ago

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo