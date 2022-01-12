1h ago

Pupil, 18, accused of killing girlfriend to hear bail fate next week

accreditation
Russel Molefe, Correspondent
15-year-old Tshinakaho Munyai was allegedly murdered by her 18-year-old boyfriend. (Supplied)
An 18-year old pupil accused of stabbing his 15-year old girlfriend to death will hear whether he has been granted bail next week.

This after both the State and defence lawyers concluded their closing arguments in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Wednesday. 

Khodani Takalani allegedly killed Tshinakaho Munyai in Vondwe village outside Thohoyandou on 5 December 2021 after their relationship apparently turned sour. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo at the time said Takalani was walking with Tshinakaho when they were confronted by an unknown man armed with a knife.

Takalani ran away while the unknown man dragged Tshinakaho to nearby bushes. 

However, this version given to the police by Takalani was questioned. He was arrested two days later after what the police termed a "meticulous investigation".

The girl's family is opposed to his release on bail and believes he had deceived everyone.

Tshinakaho's lifeless body was discovered the following day by members of the public.

A decision on bail is expected to be handed down on Tuesday.

