Pupil, 6, killed and 19 people injured in scholar transport crash in Margate

A 6-year-old boy died, and 19 others sustained injuries in a collision in KwaZulu-Natal.
PHOTO: Getty Images

A child died and 19 other people were injured in a collision in Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Friday morning.

The accident, between a sedan and minibus taxi transporting pupils to school, took place at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Piet Retief Road, said KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (KZN EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

A six-year-old boy was killed in the accident.

"Paramedics from KZN EMS and a private ambulance treated 19 patients, including children," said McKenzie.

He said the cause of the crash was not known and would be investigated by the authorities.


