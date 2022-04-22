Pupil jumps on teacher's back during chaotic classroom brawl in Johannesburg

A video of a classroom brawl involving several pupils at a Johannesburg school has gone viral.

In the 12-second clip, a pupil can be seen jumping on the teacher's back.

Teacher unions have condemned the incident.

A shocking video of a classroom brawl, during which a schoolboy at the Hoërskool Jan de Klerk in Krugersdorp jumps on the back of the elderly teacher, while he holds him in a choke grip, has gone viral.



The Gauteng education department has confirmed the chaotic disruption at the school.

In the 12-second clip, schoolgirls cackled and cheered, while pupils shoved each other and threw punches. Some fell to the floor, crashing into desks.

One of the pupils jumped on the back of the elderly teacher, pointing toward the action, and resisting the educator's attempts to get free.

A number of children can be heard laughing, as the distressed adult in the room struggles to retain control of his class.

READ | School bullying: Video of pupil-on-pupil violence at yet another Eastern Cape school surfaces

The educator, who has been identified as a Mr Botha, a Maths teacher, desperately tried to break the boy's chokehold.

But the boy clung to him with his left arm - and used his right arm to point the teacher toward the class fight. The boy appeared to be telling the standing teacher to do something.

News24 Screenshot

Teacher unions have expressed shock and anger over the incident.

The National Association of Professional Teachers of SA (Naptosa) said teachers work in fearful conditions due to the violent behaviour of pupils.

Naptosa's executive director, Basil Manuel, described the video as "terrible and horrendous".

Manuel said:

How could we ever condone such things? It adds to the fact that there are so many teachers under strain all the time and even working in fearful conditions because of the behaviour of learners.

The SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) said the incident proved that South African society had lost its moral compass.

READ | 'School bully' suspended after video of attack circulates on social media

Sadtu's general secretary, Mugwena Maluleka, condemned the incident.

Maluleka said:

We denounce violence and want the employer, the community and everyone to stand firm against the barbaric act against our teacher.

He said that, due to increasing violence, schools will soon run out of teachers.

"That will be the beginning of destroying our country - because a country without teachers cannot have democracy, empowerment and an inclusive economy," said Maluleka.

The spokesperson for the Gauteng education department, Steve Mabona, confirmed the incident happened at Hoërskool Jan de Klerk - but said the department would respond to News24's questions at a later stage.

His response will be added once received.





We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.