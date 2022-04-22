14m ago

add bookmark

Pupil jumps on teacher's back during chaotic classroom brawl in Johannesburg

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Hoërskool Jan De Klerk teacher struggles to regain control of his class.
Hoërskool Jan De Klerk teacher struggles to regain control of his class.
Screenshot
  • A video of a classroom brawl involving several pupils at a Johannesburg school has gone viral. 
  • In the 12-second clip, a pupil can be seen jumping on the teacher's back.
  • Teacher unions have condemned the incident.  

A shocking video of a classroom brawl, during which a schoolboy at the Hoërskool Jan de Klerk in Krugersdorp jumps on the back of the elderly teacher, while he holds him in a choke grip, has gone viral. 

The Gauteng education department has confirmed the chaotic disruption at the school.

In the 12-second clip, schoolgirls cackled and cheered, while pupils shoved each other and threw punches. Some fell to the floor, crashing into desks.

One of the pupils jumped on the back of the elderly teacher, pointing toward the action, and resisting the educator's attempts to get free.

A number of children can be heard laughing, as the distressed adult in the room struggles to retain control of his class.

READ School bullying: Video of pupil-on-pupil violence at yet another Eastern Cape school surfaces

The educator, who has been identified as a Mr Botha, a Maths teacher, desperately tried to break the boy's chokehold.

But the boy clung to him with his left arm - and used his right arm to point the teacher toward the class fight. The boy appeared to be telling the standing teacher to do something.

class brawl
Pupils of Hoërskool Jan De Klerk brought lessons to a standstill during a class brawl.

Teacher unions have expressed shock and anger over the incident. 

The National Association of Professional Teachers of SA (Naptosa) said teachers work in fearful conditions due to the violent behaviour of pupils. 

Naptosa's executive director, Basil Manuel, described the video as "terrible and horrendous". 

Manuel said:

How could we ever condone such things? It adds to the fact that there are so many teachers under strain all the time and even working in fearful conditions because of the behaviour of learners.
 

The SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) said the incident proved that South African society had lost its moral compass. 

READ 'School bully' suspended after video of attack circulates on social media

Sadtu's general secretary, Mugwena Maluleka, condemned the incident. 

Maluleka said:

We denounce violence and want the employer, the community and everyone to stand firm against the barbaric act against our teacher.

He said that, due to increasing violence, schools will soon run out of teachers. 

"That will be the beginning of destroying our country - because a country without teachers cannot have democracy, empowerment and an inclusive economy," said Maluleka. 

The spokesperson for the Gauteng education department, Steve Mabona, confirmed the incident happened at Hoërskool Jan de Klerk - but said the department would respond to News24's questions at a later stage. 

His response will be added once received.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hoerskool jan de klerkgautengjohannesburgeducation
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7930 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3412 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.57
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.02
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.86
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,934.98
-0.9%
Silver
24.16
-2.0%
Palladium
2,417.50
-0.5%
Platinum
938.50
-3.5%
Brent Crude
108.33
+1.4%
Top 40
65,768
-1.0%
All Share
72,689
-0.9%
Resource 10
77,172
-3.1%
Industrial 25
80,720
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,486
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo