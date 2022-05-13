Pupil stabbed during fight at Soweto school dies in hospital

A Grade 10 pupil, who was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another pupil, has died.

This incident happened at Thaba-Jabula Secondary School on Thursday.

After the incident, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi pleaded with parents to allow school to resume on Monday.

On Thursday, the teenager was allegedly stabbed by a Grade 9 pupil during break time at Thaba-Jabula Secondary School in Pimville, Soweto.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was disheartened by the incident.

"According to the information at our disposal, the incident took place on school premises during break time.

"It is alleged that the Grade 9 learner was defending his younger brother from being bullied by the deceased Grade 10 learner."



Lesufi added the Grade 9 pupil reportedly stabbed the victim four times during the fight and fled the scene.

"The injured learner was rushed to a nearby medical facility by an educator and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries at around 17:00 while receiving medical attention," he said.

The police were called and the pupil was arrested, Lesufi added.

On Friday, the Gauteng Department of Education, according to Lesufi, dispatched psycho-social officials to provide counselling and support to pupils and teachers at the school.

Sadly, this process could not go ahead as some parents stormed the school, demanding the release of learners. Subsequently, school has been dismissed for the day because some learners began fighting among themselves.

He said:

Lesufi has since condemned the "violent behavior" that took place at the school.

"We always encourage learners to report incidents of bullying so that disciplinary action is taken against perpetrators, revenge cannot be a solution," he said.

Lesufi has appealed to parents to allow schooling to resume on Monday so that the necessary support is provided to the school community.

"We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased learner," he said.

