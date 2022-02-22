49m ago

Pupils among 25 attacked by a swarm of bees in KZN

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
More than 20 people attacked by a swarm of bees in KZN (Supplied by IPSS)
More than 20 people attacked by a swarm of bees in KZN (Supplied by IPSS)
  • Two separate bee attacks were reported in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.
  • More than 25 people, including pupils, were attacked.
  • The bee attacks were reportedly due to excessive heat.

Five workers and about 20 pupils were attacked by a swarm of bees in two separate incidents in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.

IPSS Medical Rescue head Dylan Meyrick said a group of pupils from Stanger Manor Secondary School was attacked on Tuesday.

Three pupils were transported to hospital by advanced life support paramedics.

Meyrick added five workers were also attacked by a swarm of bees while cleaning a roof in KwaDukuza earlier in the day.

READ | Two men critical after bee attack in KwaZulu-Natal

"One is in a critical condition and is being stabilised by IPSS Advanced Life Support paramedics and will be flown via helicopter to a specialised facility for the further care they require," he said.

attack
More than 20 people attacked by a swarm of bees in KZN (Supplied by IPSS)

Another patient was in a serious condition and was transported by paramedics to a local hospital.

Meyrick added three of the workers escaped with minor stings.

They were treated on the scene but did not require hospitalisation.

He said the cause of the bee attacks was unknown, but alleged they might be due to the excessive heat wave in the area.

Read more on:
ipss medical rescuedurbankwazulu-natalhealth
