12m ago

Pupils find human skeleton underneath mobile classroom at Gauteng school

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Photo: André Damons
  • Pupils at a Gauteng school discovered a human body underneath a mobile classroom.
  • The Gauteng education department is providing psychosocial support to pupils and staff. 
  • Education MEC Panyazi Lesufi said teaching and learning will continue at the school.   

The Gauteng education department sent its psychosocial unit to MC Weiler Primary School in Alexandra to provide counselling and trauma support after pupils discovered a human body underneath a mobile classroom on Thursday. 

Provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the support was for all affected pupils and staff. 

In a statement on Friday, Mabona said: "This unsettling discovery was made during school break between 11h00 and 11h30 when learners allegedly went to fetch a soccer ball underneath the Grade 5A mobile classroom."

Mabona said that, after the pupils identified the discovery as a human skeleton, they immediately informed their teachers.

The school's management then contacted the police.

Pupils were dismissed at 13:00 to allow police officials to conduct the necessary investigations.

After an inspection, police confirmed the discovery was a human skeleton, said Mabona. 

The body was removed - and, according to Mabona, the police opened an inquest case.

Gauteng police could not immediately respond to our questions. Their response will be added once received.  

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi: "While we await further reports from the police regarding this matter, learning at the school will continue, with the necessary psychosocial support."


