Pupils vow to change their lives after scary exposure to life in prison

The Gauteng community safety department took a group of pupils to one of Johannesburg's biggest prisons.

The pupils had the opportunity to engage with convicted murderers and fraudsters.

The inmates shared their experiences and how they ended up there.

A group of 50 Gauteng school pupils went on a rather eye-opening excursion on Sunday when they visited Johannesburg Prison.

The teenagers were part of a Gauteng community safety department initiative aimed at curbing violence in schools.

Men and women who had been convicted of murder, fraud, burglary and assault shared their experiences about being imprisoned.

A Denver Secondary School pupil was moved to tears by one inmate's story of how alcohol and marijuana turned his life upside down.

"I drink alcohol. It's not because I love doing all of this; I'm influenced by friends to drink and smoke weed," the young girl said.

She admitted that her family had warned her to stop drinking.

"My mother told me what I was doing is wrong, but I am someone who is too hard-headed and I need someone to give me a valid reason as to why I should stop drinking. I am asking the convicts for advice as to how can I overcome my ego of not listening."

The pupils also listened intently when a 22-year-old inmate convicted of murdering her mother took to the stage.

A teen from Siyabonga Secondary School who admitted to being part of a gang that was implicated in bullying and violent incidents, said the experience changed his outlook.

"I'm part of [a gang] and we are famous for doing ill stuff. We've stabbed people and I've been inside a police van. I plan on refraining from doing all these bad things because I am only staying with my mother and sister," the pupil said.

Dibuseng Mokgadi, an inmate serving a 25-year sentence for murder, told the pupils she'd done things to try to fit in.

"I wanted to live the high life and I ended up selling drugs and it hurts to see people walking in prison because of drug charges. I am telling you, don't do things to impress people. You will end up in jail."

More pupils shared their experiences on gang participation in schools.



The head of the Gauteng community safety department, Nontsikelelo Sisulu, told pupils to remember that they were the only ones who could decide which road to take when they are confronted with difficult situations.



When asked whether they would want to spend the night in one of the jail cells, the pupils responded in unison with a loud "no".

Sisulu said the pupils who participated in the excursion were from Realogile Secondary School, Kensington High School, Thaba Jabula Secondary, School Siya Jabula Secondary School.

"These schools have been identified in the central corridor through our school's safety programme and crime prevention programme as pupils who are at risk and have already been receiving counselling and psychological support in their schools so they do not cross the line and end up in prison."

