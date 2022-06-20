8m ago

add bookmark

Pupils vow to change their lives after scary exposure to life in prison

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dibuseng who serving 25-years for murder giving a pupil an advice during the Social Crime Prevention programme held at at Johannesburg Correctional Services Facility.
Dibuseng who serving 25-years for murder giving a pupil an advice during the Social Crime Prevention programme held at at Johannesburg Correctional Services Facility.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • The Gauteng community safety department took a group of pupils to one of Johannesburg's biggest prisons.
  • The pupils had the opportunity to engage with convicted murderers and fraudsters.
  • The inmates shared their experiences and how they ended up there.

A group of 50 Gauteng school pupils went on a rather eye-opening excursion on Sunday when they visited Johannesburg Prison.

The teenagers were part of a Gauteng community safety department initiative aimed at curbing violence in schools.

Men and women who had been convicted of murder, fraud, burglary and assault shared their experiences about being imprisoned.

A Denver Secondary School pupil was moved to tears by one inmate's story of how alcohol and marijuana turned his life upside down.

correctional service
Pupils engaged with convicts during the Social Crime Prevention programme.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

"I drink alcohol. It's not because I love doing all of this; I'm influenced by friends to drink and smoke weed," the young girl said.

She admitted that her family had warned her to stop drinking.

READ | Teenager dies after stabbing incident outside Durban school.

"My mother told me what I was doing is wrong, but I am someone who is too hard-headed and I need someone to give me a valid reason as to why I should stop drinking. I am asking the convicts for advice as to how can I overcome my ego of not listening."

The pupils also listened intently when a 22-year-old inmate convicted of murdering her mother took to the stage. 

Lihle Zwane who is convicted for car theft told the pupils prison is not a place for anybody and what the pupils experiences during their walk-in is just a hello for them

A teen from Siyabonga Secondary School who admitted to being part of a gang that was implicated in bullying and violent incidents, said the experience changed his outlook.

"I'm part of [a gang] and we are famous for doing ill stuff. We've stabbed people and I've been inside a police van. I plan on refraining from doing all these bad things because I am only staying with my mother and sister," the pupil said.

Dibuseng Mokgadi, an inmate serving a 25-year sentence for murder, told the pupils she'd done things to try to fit in.

READ | KES pupil stabbed to death outside Sandton nightclub, 18-year-old arrested.

"I wanted to live the high life and I ended up selling drugs and it hurts to see people walking in prison because of drug charges. I am telling you, don't do things to impress people. You will end up in jail."

More pupils shared their experiences on gang participation in schools.

pupils
Dibuseng who serving 25-years for murder giving a pupil an advice during the Social Crime Prevention programme held at at Johannesburg Correctional Services Facility.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

The head of the Gauteng community safety department, Nontsikelelo Sisulu, told pupils to remember that they were the only ones who could decide which road to take when they are confronted with difficult situations. 

READ | Pupil arrested after boy, 15, stabbed to death outside Free State school

When asked whether they would want to spend the night in one of the jail cells, the pupils responded in unison with a loud "no". 

Sisulu said the pupils who participated in the excursion were from Realogile Secondary School, Kensington High School, Thaba Jabula Secondary, School Siya Jabula Secondary School.

Gauteng community safety head of department Nontsikelelo Sisulu udring an interview at the Johannesburg Correctional Servicse.

"These schools have been identified in the central corridor through our school's safety programme and crime prevention programme as pupils who are at risk and have already been receiving counselling and psychological support in their schools so they do not cross the line and end up in prison."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gauteng community safetyeducationcrime
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 8679 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 957 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 5117 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.86
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,839.30
0.0%
Silver
21.64
-0.2%
Palladium
1,828.00
+0.6%
Platinum
944.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
60,337
+2.1%
All Share
66,652
+1.9%
Resource 10
68,846
+2.0%
Industrial 25
74,505
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,482
+3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo