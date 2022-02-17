Puppies presumed to have died in Durban house fire

Three puppies were thought to have died when a fire gutted a home in Durban on Thursday morning.

Garrith Jamieson, Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics spokesperson, said they were called to a house fire in Blairmont Avenue in the Bellair area at around 07:10.

READ | Firefighters, aerial support battle to suppress Western Cape fires

He said the house was "well alight" when firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour, while paramedics treated one person for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

WATCH: Sad one out of Durban this morning. Three puppies are believed to have died in a house fire in the Bellair area this morning. One person was treated for smoke inhalation. @News24 @TeamNews24 @AlsParamedics pic.twitter.com/V8SHvlh1r9 — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) February 17, 2022

Three puppies are presumed to have died in the home.

"At this stage, it is believed that three puppies are missing, who were in the house, and presumed to be deceased (sic). Firefighters are still battling the blaze," Jamieson added.

Supplied ALS Paramedics

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.